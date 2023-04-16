Chinese female singer Song Yuqi was diagnosed with the epidemic and interrupted all schedules | (G)I-DLE | Mainland female singer

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, April 15, 2023]A few days ago, Song Yuqi, a mainland female singer and member of the Korean girl singing group (G)I-DLE, was diagnosed with the virus.

On April 14, Song Yuqi’s company Cube Entertainment revealed that Song Yuqi was diagnosed with the new crown (CCP virus). She underwent a PCR test yesterday (13th) to fulfill her scheduled overseas trip, and was diagnosed with the new crown on the 14th.

The company stated that Song Yuqi had completed the third vaccination but was still infected. Now she has suspended all trips and is taking necessary measures according to the policy.

On the 15th, news about Song Yuqi’s diagnosis made it to the top searches on Baidu and Sina Weibo. Some mainland netizens said, “I thought there was no new crown.” “I hope Yuqi will get better soon, and there will be no sequelae.”

On March 22 this year, the CCP’s official media quoted experts from the National Health Commission as warning that the new crown epidemic has not disappeared in mainland China, but is only in a low-level epidemic state.

According to public information, Song Yuqi (YUQI), born in Beijing on September 23, 1999, is a Chinese female singer and a member of the Korean female singing group (G)I-DLE.

(G)I-DLE is a girl music group under South Korea’s Cube Entertainment. On May 2, 2018, they made their official debut with the title song “LATATA” of their first mini-album “I am”.

On March 22 this year, Zhejiang Satellite TV’s new season “Run” announced a fixed guest lineup, and Song Yuqi returned after two years.

