Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 1. Title: Chinese Films in 2022: New Mainstream Films Lead the Development of the Market Industry Showing Resilience

Xinhua News Agency reporter

According to statistics released by the National Film Administration on the 1st, the total box office of Chinese movies in 2022 will be 30.067 billion yuan, of which domestic movies will be 25.511 billion yuan, accounting for 84.85% of the total box office; the number of moviegoers in urban theaters throughout the year is 712 million .

Looking at my country’s film market in the past year, new mainstream films such as “Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake” and “The Journey of Thousand Miles” have aroused praise from the audience. Sci-fi films such as “Lonely Walking on the Moon” show the unique charm of audio-visual language… These films with diverse themes and types provide audiences with a variety of viewing options, and also reflect the unremitting exploration and efforts of Chinese film creators.

New mainstream films continue to lead the market

“Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake” became the box office champion of Chinese movies in 2022 with a box office of 4.067 billion yuan, showing that the audience appeal and market appeal of new mainstream movies are becoming increasingly stable and strong.

As the continuation of “Changjin Lake”, “Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake” continues to bring the audience a shocking viewing experience through the touching scenes of volunteer soldiers fighting with blood, showing the development and progress of my country’s film industry and technology.

“Back then, volunteer soldiers fought with strong emotions and strong will. The process of filming this movie was like fighting a battle. We are all doing our best to win.” Director Tsui Hark said.

In addition, based on real events, the film “A Thousand Miles Homecoming”, which focused on the thrilling evacuation of diplomats for the first time, became the box office champion of the 2022 National Day file, and finally ranked fifth in the annual box office list with a box office score of 1.593 billion yuan.

The film “Sniper”, also set against the background of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, also achieved good box office results and received many positive reviews.

Chen Yu, the screenwriter of “Sniper”, said when talking about the creation of the film: “In recent years, my country’s films on the theme of resisting US aggression and aiding Korea have been constantly seeking breakthroughs in story, technology, and picture. What “Sniper” presents is not well-known. It focuses on depicting the mental outlook and growth process of young people on the battlefield.”

Comprehensively analyze the new mainstream movies of the past year, or start the story with small cuts, and create vivid and vivid characters; The narratives of these films are novel and vivid, effectively expanding the creative space of new mainstream films.

Multiple themes provide a variety of viewing options

In addition to new mainstream movies, Chinese movies in 2022 also present the characteristics of diverse themes and rich genres, providing audiences with differentiated viewing options.

The sci-fi comedy “Lonely Walking on the Moon” earned over 3 billion yuan at the box office, ranking second on the 2022 box office list. Liu Haibo, a professor at the Shanghai Film Academy of Shanghai University, praised this sci-fi work, which has received a lot of response from the market: “It combines storytelling, actors’ performances, and the presentation of scenes such as the moon and spacecraft very well, which is very surprising.”

The animation blockbuster “New God List: Yang Jian” covering young audiences continues the exploration of traditional mythological themes in my country’s animation films in the past few years. The creative transformation has won the attention of many movie fans.

Liu Haibo believes that although the current development of the film industry is facing challenges, it also shows many bright spots. From these works, we can see the hope of the development of the film industry. “More diversified supply and richer types have become the consensus of the industry. We are confident to expect a wave of ‘big recovery’ in the film market in 2023. Of course, the premise is still that the supply side is further stabilized and optimized.” He said.

Film industry shows resilience

People in the industry believe that such an achievement is not easy, showing the development resilience and development potential of Chinese films.

In 2022, the National Film Administration will coordinate with relevant departments and launch a series of measures to help companies out of trouble, so as to accelerate the recovery of the industry and boost industry confidence. Among them, the relevant departments have increased the value-added tax refund policy, and extended the policy of deferred payment of social insurance premiums to the film industry, which has played a very significant role in supporting film companies, especially newly built movie theaters in recent years, and has played a significant role in increasing corporate cash flow and relieving operating pressure. have a positive effect.

In August 2022, the National Film Administration launched the 2022 movie consumption season for the benefit of the people. It cooperated with a number of movie ticketing platforms to issue a total of 100 million yuan in movie viewing coupons, and cooperated with relevant banks to provide 50 million yuan in digital RMB and other movie viewing subsidies. While increasing the consumption potential of movies and better meeting the audience’s multi-level viewing needs, it also provides strong support for promoting a faster recovery and continuous improvement of the movie market.

Looking forward to the future, experts said that the Chinese film industry needs to study various new situations and changes in depth and continue to build confidence in the industry.

Rao Shuguang, president of the China Film Critics Society, believes that first of all, we must further optimize the allocation of film resources, release productivity, and create more high-quality works, especially leading works that need to effectively activate the market. At the same time, it is necessary to attract more audiences to watch movies in theaters as a long-term strategic task, so as to realize the increase of movie audiences.

“Only by cultivating the habit of more young audiences going to the theater to watch movies and effectively increasing the number of moviegoers can we maintain the basic market of the movie market, thereby further optimizing the structure of Chinese movies, promoting filmmakers to create more high-quality works, and realizing The high-quality development and sustainable prosperity of Chinese films will realize the goal of Chinese films from a big country to a powerful country.” He said.