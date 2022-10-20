Steven McIntosh

Actress Anna May Wong will be the first Asian face on the dollar. She will appear on the quarter as one of the representatives of female celebrities.

Anna May Wong is considered Hollywood’s first Chinese film star, and the fifth and last woman to appear alone on a coin this year.

The coin will be launched in full on Monday.

The coin features President George Washington on one side and Anna May Wong on the other.

Mint Commissioner Ventris Gibson praised Anna May Wong as “a courageous advocate for increased representation and more diverse roles for Asian-American actors.”

“This quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of Anna May Wong’s accomplishments, overcoming challenges and obstacles throughout her life,” she said.

Anna May Wong was born in Los Angeles in 1905, a descendant of Chinese immigrants. She later adopted the stage name Anna May Wong.

news/240/cpsprodpb/B866/production/_127260274_gettyimages-154047962.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/B866/production/_127260274_gettyimages-154047962.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/B866/production/_127260274_gettyimages-154047962.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/B866/production/_127260274_gettyimages-154047962.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/B866/production/_127260274_gettyimages-154047962.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/B866/production/_127260274_gettyimages-154047962.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/B866/production/_127260274_gettyimages-154047962.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/B866/production/_127260274_gettyimages-154047962.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/B866/production/_127260274_gettyimages-154047962.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/B866/production/_127260274_gettyimages-154047962.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Silver Screen Collection image caption, Anna May Wong was born in Los Angeles in 1905, a descendant of Chinese immigrants.

At the age of 14, she had her first role in the film “The Red Lantern”, but until her starring role in “Toll of the Sea” in 1922, she was a mere actor. See also Spotify's epidemic disinformation turmoil continues, Neil Young asks to take his work off the shelves to show his dissatisfaction | Sing Tao Canada City Network Toronto

During her career, she starred in more than 60 films, including silent films and just out in color.

Anna May Wong also became the first Asian-American lead on a U.S. television show with the American TV series The Gallery of Madame Liu Tsong. She plays a Chinese detective in the play.

After being discriminated against in the United States, she traveled to Europe to take part in British, French and German filming.

She entered the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960 and died the following year at the age of 56.

Gemma Chan, best known for her roles in “Crazy Rich Asians” and Marvel’s “Eternals,” will star in an upcoming film She is portrayed in the biopic about Anna May Wong’s life.

The American Women Quarters program is a set of circulating quarter coins that the U.S. Mint plans to mint from this year through 2025. Five women will be selected each year.