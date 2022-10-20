Home Entertainment Chinese Hollywood actress Anna May Wong: first Asian face on US dollar – BBC News
Entertainment

Chinese Hollywood actress Anna May Wong: first Asian face on US dollar – BBC News

by admin
Chinese Hollywood actress Anna May Wong: first Asian face on US dollar – BBC News
  Steven McIntosh
  BBC entertainment correspondent

image source,Getty Images

Actress Anna May Wong will be the first Asian face on the dollar. She will appear on the quarter as one of the representatives of female celebrities.

Anna May Wong is considered Hollywood’s first Chinese film star, and the fifth and last woman to appear alone on a coin this year.

The coin will be launched in full on Monday.

The coin features President George Washington on one side and Anna May Wong on the other.

