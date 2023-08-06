Chinese Host Jin Xing Sparks Controversy with Comments on Zhou Xun and Zhang Ziyi’s Acting Skills

Title: Controversial Remarks from Jin Xing Sparks Debate on Chinese Actresses Zhou Xun and Zhang Ziyi

Subtitle: Outspoken Host’s Criticism Delves into Acting Skills and Wardrobe Choices

[date], [location] – Renowned Chinese host Jin Xing has ignited a storm of debate on social media platforms with her recent comments on two major actresses in China, Zhou Xun and Zhang Ziyi. Known for her straight-talking and sharp hosting style, Jin Xing’s remarks have sparked heated discussions among netizens and garnered massive attention online.

Jin Xing, who is highly regarded for her fearless opinions, recently took to social media platforms to praise Zhou Xun’s acting prowess. Although she did not directly refer to Zhang Ziyi by name, netizens speculated that the “international chapter” she mentioned in her post was a veiled reference to the famous actress. The 48-year-old Zhou Xun and the 44-year-old Zhang Ziyi were both known as China‘s Four Little Stars in the early 2000s.

Notably, this is not the first time Jin Xing has criticized Zhang Ziyi’s acting skills publicly. She has previously expressed dissatisfaction with the performances of the illustrious actress, much to the surprise and consternation of her fans.

Netizens, however, are polarized on Jin Xing’s remarks. Some argue that Zhang Ziyi’s extensive accolades and recognition firmly establish her acting prowess, making it unnecessary to question her abilities. Others believe that Jin Xing, with her background in dance, does not possess the expertise needed to accurately evaluate Zhang Ziyi’s talent. Meanwhile, supporters of Jin Xing’s comments concur that Zhang Ziyi’s recent performances have not matched her earlier work.

Adding to the discussion, well-known screenwriter Wang Hailin weighed in on the matter, highlighting that comparing Zhou Xun and Zhang Ziyi is an exercise in futility. Interestingly, he questioned which young talents could successfully step into their shoes in the future, emphasizing the importance of nurturing new talent within the industry.

In a recent live broadcast, Jin Xing voiced her dissatisfaction with female celebrities wearing revealing outfits, particularly criticizing the trend of deep V low-cut dresses worn on the red carpet. Many netizens interpreted this as a subtle dig at actress Dilraba, who recently showcased a low-cut dress, igniting further controversy and debate.

Jin Xing’s comments have generated significant buzz, with social media platforms abuzz with discussions on acting abilities, fashion choices, and the future of Chinese cinema. The controversy surrounding Zhou Xun and Zhang Ziyi continues to captivate audiences, exemplifying the influence and impact of industry insiders’ opinions.

