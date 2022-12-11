Chinese international female singer Li Yufen’s “Goodbye Princess” MV continues the popularity of the trailer, encouraging women around the world to break through routines and break through themselves

The release of the MV, which travels between virtual and real, brought the “Goodbye Princess” campaign to a climax and cemented Tia’s status as a global C-POP star.

International Chinese female singer and fashion darling Tia Lee, Lee Yu Fen (Tia Lee, Lee Yu Fen) has recently set off a topic around the world with her unprecedented advertising scale and production quality.

The pre-release campaign for her latest hit, “Goodbye Princess,” racked up more than 100 million views in just one month. Today, the music video (MV) of “Goodbye Princess” is finally released, exclusively on YouTube and Weibo.

The teaser campaign for Goodbye Princess has been going on for a few weeks now. Since November 11, Tia has successively released six exquisite animation series directed by legendary animation director Deng Risheng (represented by “Sherlock Holmes” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”) on her social media platform. This innovative series, combined with an exquisite collection of motion graphics centered around Tia, was an incredible global success, far surpassing the number of views seen by any other teaser in C-pop.

The series explores Tia’s journey in the entertainment industry and her transformation into the woman she is today, drawing on themes of famous fairytale princesses and subverting familiar stories to create cutting-edge artwork; a work that celebrates female empowerment, The spirit of beautiful qualities such as female power and striving for a better future.

The release of “Goodbye Princess” is highly anticipated

The highly anticipated “Goodbye Princess” MV has finally been released, much to the delight of fans. This song is produced by Grammy-winning producer Swizz Beatz, and it is his first Chinese song. Swizz Beatz has handcrafted hits for Madonna, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and Jay-Z.

“Goodbye Princess” contains a powerful message: it encourages women to embrace their authentic selves and to strive for a positive future for themselves, beyond the limitations society places on women.

The MV takes the popular fantasy world as the background and adopts the cyberpunk style to depict Tia’s transformation from an idol like a protected animal to an independent woman who walks into the world alone.

The MV was created by Actual Objects, a maverick multi-disciplinary creative studio based in Los Angeles that has also collaborated with other well-known fashion brands and celebrities, such as Nike, Travis Scott and many more.

Tia thanked the various teams for allowing me to appear in different media such as picture books, animation, stills and fashion motion videos: “This time I reappeared with a sci-fi image! If animation means the past, photography represents the present, combining the past and the present. Combining the present will create the future. At the climax of the whole project, I hope to bring everyone to this surreal, far-future sci-fi world, bid farewell to the past in a landscape full of wonders, and embrace the future together.”

In the past month, Tia has appeared in different media such as picture books, animations, stills and moving films. Today, in the MV, Tia surprises the audience with a sci-fi image combining virtual and reality.

“I hope the song “Goodbye Princess” can call on women to bravely embrace their hearts and support each other to find their own truth and strength.” Tia said. This visual feast brought Tia into the audience’s field of vision again, and people can’t help but look forward to Tia’s next development.