Chinese Mobile Game Publishers Dominate Global Revenue Rankings in September 2023

Chinese Manufacturers Dominate Global Mobile Game Revenue List in September 2023

Zhitong Finance APP reports that 39 Chinese manufacturers have made it to the top 100 global mobile game publisher revenue list for September 2023, according to the Sensor Tower store intelligence platform. These manufacturers collectively generated a revenue of US$1.96 billion, accounting for 39% of the overall revenue of the global top 100 mobile game publishers during this period.

NetEase-S (09999), a leading Chinese company, achieved great success with their competitive streetball mobile game called “All-Star Streetball Party.” Since its launch in late August, the game has consistently ranked first on China‘s iPhone mobile game download list for five consecutive days. The introduction of new players Durant and Giannis on September 13 propelled the game to the second position on the best-selling list of Chinese iPhone mobile games. The addition of the first female player, Han Xu, on September 27 further boosted its popularity, leading the game to secure the fourth spot on the iPhone mobile game best-selling list. With these achievements, “All-Star Streetball Party” became NetEase Games’ second highest-grossing mobile game product in September, following “Backwater,” and also became the highest-grossing sports mobile game on iOS globally for that period.

MiHoYo’s “Genshin Impact” celebrated its third anniversary at the end of September. The game saw a significant increase in revenue by 31% compared to the previous month, reclaiming its position in the seventh place on the global mobile game revenue list. “Genshin Impact” also ranked fourth domestically on the iOS mobile game revenue list. Despite some players diverting their payments to “Honkai Impact,” MiHoYo’s overall revenue experienced a year-on-year growth of 32% in September, solidifying its position as the third highest-grossing global mobile game publisher.

Diandian Interactive, a publisher known for the survival strategy mobile game “Whiteout Survival,” witnessed a remarkable revenue growth of approximately 10% in the past three months, thanks to the game’s success in the US and Korean markets. In September alone, the revenue of “Whiteout Survival” reached 4.2 times that of the same period last year, making Diandian Interactive the top Chinese mobile game publisher in terms of revenue. The game’s popularity can be attributed to its unique ice and snow theme, low-polygon art style, and the appealing gameplay, which has resonated with players. “Whiteout Survival” has consistently secured the first position on the global revenue list for SLG (Strategy-based) mobile games for two consecutive months, highlighting the market potential of this genre.

Haibi Games’ mobile game “SOULS” (Land of Light), an aesthetic healing RPG, quickly gained popularity in South Korea and the United States when it launched in overseas markets in late August. In September, the game’s revenue grew by an astounding 511% month-on-month, securing its place as the publisher’s second highest-earning mobile game product.

Yihuan Network made a successful entry into the Japanese market with their card-placement mobile game “Dato Brave” (Mosaic Heroes) in early September. The game’s popularity surged due to promotional videos featuring Jiro Sato, “The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky” collaboration, and numerous benefits offered to players. “Dato Brave” quickly rose to become one of the top three iPhone mobile game downloads and revenue earners in Japan. This successful release helped Yihuan Network achieve mobile revenue in September that was 23 times higher than August, reaching a record high and securing the 21st position on the list.

Lemon Weiqu, known for their exquisite art and engaging narratives in games like “Gossip Harbor?” and “Seaside Escape,” experienced revenue growth for the eighth consecutive month. Their revenue increased by 5% month-on-month and reached the 24th position on the list. The iOS versions of these games have received nearly 5-star ratings, appealing particularly to female players. Lemon Weiqu’s games have been recognized as high-quality mobile games in overseas markets, verifying the effectiveness of the moderate strategy implemented in casual mobile games.

“This City Has Fertile Farm,” an ancient-style management simulation mobile game, has maintained a stable revenue growth since its open beta release on July 21. In September, the game achieved a remarkable 52% month-on-month revenue increase, allowing publisher Yishijie to secure the 25th position on the list for the first time.

Apart from the aforementioned games, other notable performers in September include Tencent’s (00700) “MapleStory: Legend of Maple” and “Three Kingdoms: Strategy Edition.” “MapleStory: Legend of Maple” has consistently ranked among the top ten best-selling iPhone mobile games in China since its launch, achieving a 39% month-on-month revenue increase in September, securing the sixth position. “Three Kingdoms: Strategy Edition” regained its popularity and recorded a 49% month-on-month revenue increase in September, reclaiming the seventh spot on the list.

In addition to the listed games, other Chinese mobile game publishers who made it to the top 100 global revenue list include Youku Shengshi, Zhixingtong, Perfect World (002624.SZ), Luyou Network, Yale Technology, Luzhu Games, Hero Games, Bilibili Li-W (09626), and Youka Network.

