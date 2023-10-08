Chinese Models Showcase the Latest Fashion Trends on the Catwalk

Chinese Models Showcase Latest Fashion Trends on the Catwalk

Liu Wen, Zhang Lina, He Cong, Wang Han and other Chinese models wowed the audience as they strutted down the catwalk, displaying the latest fashion trends. The event was a grand spectacle, highlighting the talent and beauty of these models.

One of the highlights of the show was the stunning collection of shoes. The models showcased new black leather knee-high and over-the-knee armadillo boots, adorned with silver and gold metallic heart details. Thorn pointed-toe mules in various colors, including black, blood red, and metallic leather, were also featured. Twisted sandals in black, blood red, and silver leather, with solid stiletto heels and pearl embroidery, completed the footwear collection.

In terms of accessories, the models donned gold and silver metal chest armor decorations, Tudor rosette rings, necklaces, and needle earrings. The earring sets, bracelets, and rings were embellished with crystals, pearls, and metallic light-sensitive stones. The collection also included punk silver metal chain earrings, modernist gold and silver metal earring sets, beam silver metal earring sets, and knot earrings and rings in silver-tone metal.

The handbag collection showcased during the event included the Peak handbag, available in black, red, and silver. The Cove handbag came in black or black with silver metal rivets, while the Rise bag was offered in a black or black and ivory white combination. The Knuckle Clutch bag stole the show with its silver embroidery inspired by the female anatomy.

Additionally, the event organizers expressed their gratitude to Mary Jane Jacob, the Abakanowicz Charitable Foundation for Art and Culture, the Central Textile Museum in Łódź, Poland, the Museum of Art and Design in New York, the Art Collection of the City of Biel, Switzerland, and the National Museum of Polish Origin in Gniezno, Poland, for their contribution to the artwork displayed during the show.

The showcased artworks included Abakan Violet from 1969, a piece gifted to the Museum of Arts and Design in New York from Dreyfus Company through the American Crafts Council. Another notable artwork was Abakan – Situation Variable II from 1971, part of the Art Collection in Biel, Switzerland. Kompozycja monumentalna (Magnificent composition) from 1973-1975, housed at the Central Textile Museum in Łódź, and Ubranie Czarne VI (Black Costume VI) from 1976, part of the Collection of the Central Museum of Textiles in Łódź, were also featured.

The fashion show was a resounding success, thanks to the participation of esteemed Chinese models and the inclusion of stunning footwear, accessories, and artwork.

