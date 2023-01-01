[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 01, 2023]On the afternoon of December 31, a mainland Chinese immigrant mother took her children to watch Shen Yun New Era Art Troupe’s performance at the Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose, California. show. She said that the performance showed pure traditional Chinese culture, and the children liked it very much. She was very happy with the correct decision made by herself and her family.

Debbie Chen, a Chinese immigrant: “The spirit of Chinese culture conveyed by this work is very accurate. Her natural beauty, her love for nature, and her love for human beings are very sincere, very pure, and very Naturally. I love it a lot, and so do my kids.”

Before immigrating to the United States, Ms. Chen worked as the deputy director of the teaching and research section of a well-known University of Political Science and Law in Beijing. She took her children into the theater to watch Shen Yun, and she bluntly said that the trip was worthwhile.

Debbie Chen: “Intuitive education, using art to educate your children, so that they have a deep understanding of their own culture, this (aspect) Shen Yun is doing very well. Because of the historical stories she tells and the Chinese art she tells (Development), five thousand years, and the origin of the development, she explained very clearly.”

“After watching it, I feel very proud! Our Chinese culture can have such an art group to convey the essence of Chinese culture to the world. This is what she does very well. I will recommend this program to My friends, and those who have never heard of Shen Yun. Because the culture of their own nation is the most fundamental thing for their own existence in the world. There are such art groups to spread her, create her, and make her more beautiful , this is a very, very rare thing.”

She particularly appreciates the dedication of the Shen Yun artists.

Debbie Chen: “I can feel that these young actors have devoted a lot of enthusiasm and hard work to perform this show well. I can feel their spiritual happiness and joy.”

Regarding the ongoing persecution of Falun Gong and other groups in China today, she believes that any suppression cannot change people’s beliefs.

Debbie Chen: “Every nation, every group of people has its own beliefs. I think the best way is to let them develop independently without interference, so that they can express their own wishes and ideals. This In the process of the development of various human races, it is the most correct method. Any oppression, persecution or obstruction may not be able to truly hinder what others really want in their hearts.”

Let the children experience the real traditional culture, she said that she will come again next time.

Debbie Chen: “I’m very happy that our family has made a decision to let me bring my children to watch such a program about traditional Chinese culture. It’s done very well, and they like it very much.”

Reporter: “So you will come again next time?”

Debbie Chen: “Oh, I will!”

