Today, directed by Deng Chao and Yu Baimei, starring Deng Chao, Sun Li, Xu Weizhou, Duan Bowen, Cai Yida, Ding Guansen, Sun Xilun, Aruna, etc., the movie “Chinese Ping Pong: Jedi Counterattack” announced that the film will be released on February 11 and 12. Large-scale screenings will start on the 14th and 14th. In the previous screening activities, “Chinese Ping Pong: The Jedi Strikes Back” has been well received by countless audiences. The theater applauded again and again. It’s a good movie.”, “It’s unexpectedly good-looking, and makes people feel the vigor and fun of youth all the time. It’s a must for the official release!” The movie will be released nationwide on February 17, and the pre-sale has been fully opened.

The national screening will start this weekend to experience the excellent works of word-of-mouth in advance

“The Jedi Counterattack of Chinese Table Tennis” tells the story of the men’s table tennis being crushed by the “European powers” in the early 1990s. Dai Minjia, an overseas coach, invited Ying to return to China, and led the recruits and veterans to launch a counterattack against the “powers” in Tianjin to save the men’s table tennis. The loneliness and invincibility of Nanping played the prelude in that legendary night. This film not only shows the classic battle of Chinese men’s table tennis from trough to glory, but also comprehensively portrays a series of youthful, energetic and passionate characters from the head coach to the “five tiger generals” of men’s table tennis. The joyful plot infects every audience. The audience in the theater laughed out loud, wept secretly, or clenched their fists and concentrated along with the plot. The film will be screened nationwide on February 11, February 12 and February 14, and audiences can experience the exciting national table tennis story in the film first.

In the previous rounds of screenings, men, women and children were infected by the spiritual core expressed in the film, and were even more moved by the personal charm of the characters, and they all supported the film. A viewer from Fuzhou said after watching the film, “It’s really good! It’s exciting! My hands are shaking.” He recommended the film to all his friends in Fuzhou dialect. An 82-year-old grandma from Hefei came to the theater to watch the film by herself. After watching the film, the grandma said: “It’s really very good. My children and I came from that era. The film is very humorous and very good.” Interesting.” The grandma’s simple speech represented the voices of many audiences: the movie has laughter, tears and burning, and everyone can have fun watching the movie. Of course, it is the young audience who can get the most resonance from the film. A young man said that after watching the movie, he would “quarrel with others”. I asked him to come and see if he came, and when I go back at night, I will tell him that it is really good-looking! Let him watch it before evaluating it!”

The youthful blood is boiling and the spring is welcoming, and the battle of passion begins

In addition to ordinary audiences, “Chinese Ping Pong: The Jedi Strikes Back” also received comprehensive praise from the media, celebrities, film critics and netizens. The film received a super high score of 9.4 on a ticketing platform, and more than 95% of the big Vs on the Weibo platform recommended the film.

The well-known host Zhang Zequn gave his own evaluation of the characters and actors: “I am particularly moved, because this film is particularly textured, not only the image and temperament of the actors are textured, but the key is accuracy… It is a conscience of Chinese movies. It is a masterpiece.” Yang Yi, a famous basketball commentator, gave the film the highest evaluation from the perspective of a sportsman: “It is a milestone work in the history of Chinese sports movies, and even in the history of Chinese movies.” Chu Yin, a well-known commentator on international issues, even called the film “a great movie.” The recognition of audiences of all walks of life and ages made “Chinese Ping Pong: Jedi Counterattack” the most anticipated word-of-mouth blockbuster in the spring of 2023. Others The audience expressed that they would go into the theater to see it quickly.

The movie “The Jedi Counterattack of Chinese Ping Pong” is directed by Deng Chao and Yu Baimei, starring Deng Chao, Sun Li, Xu Weizhou, Duan Bowen, Cai Yida, Ding Guansen, Sun Xilun, Aruna, etc., Xiamen Hengye Film Co., Ltd., iQiyi Produced by Film Industry (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Tianjin Orange Image Media Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., etc. The film will be screened nationwide on February 11, February 12, and February 14, and will be officially released on February 17. Currently, pre-sales are in full swing.