Chinese Premiere of Wagner’s Opera “Lohengrin” Shakes the Grand Theater with its Powerful Sound Waves

Shanghai, China – Yesterday, the Shanghai Grand Theater witnessed a momentous event as it hosted the Chinese premiere of Wagner’s renowned opera “Lohengrin”. The collaboration between the Shanghai Opera House and the Bavarian State Opera in Germany brought together a magnificent cast, a talented orchestra, and a visually stunning production to captivate the audience. As the opening opera of the 2023-2024 season, “Lohengrin” promises to deliver a unique and modern theatrical experience.

Unlike operas composed by Verdi and Puccini, which focus on musicality and secular life, Wagner’s operas concentrate on heroic achievements, displaying high-pitched, vigorous, and energy-filled compositions. Thus, performing a Wagner opera requires extraordinary skills and physical strength from the actors and orchestra. Furthermore, the theater’s hardware, including audio and stage equipment, must be of the highest quality. The immersive experience created by the opera’s sound waves is captivating, ensuring that the audience remains enthralled throughout the performance.

However, the rarity of Wagner’s operas in China is attributed to the complexity and demanding nature of his works. A Wagner production requires meticulous preparation and coordination, making it less frequent compared to the works of other famous artists. Nevertheless, when a Wagner opera is performed, the audience is transported to a world of grandeur and richness.

This year holds special significance as it marks the 210th anniversary of Wagner’s birth. The introduction of “Lohengrin” to China was a five-year endeavor that involved close cooperation between the Shanghai Opera House and the Bayerische Staatsoper in Germany. Xu Zhong, director of the Shanghai Opera House, revealed that this collaboration was unlike any other before. The Shanghai Opera House now owns 10 Lohengrin productions in Greater China, including complete rights to costumes, lighting, and stage props. This unprecedented level of cooperation has elevated the Shanghai Opera House’s capabilities in performing Wagner operas.

The Shanghai Grand Theater has become a symbol of opera in the city since its opening in 1998. Notable productions from around the world have graced its stage, attracting music enthusiasts and cultural enthusiasts alike. In 2010, Germany’s Cologne Opera House presented “The Ring of the Nibelung”, which became a major cultural event in Shanghai. Furthermore, the upcoming 22nd China Shanghai International Arts Festival will feature the world premiere of conductor Gergiev’s new Mariinsky Theater production at the Shanghai Grand Theater.

The stage design of “Lohengrin” combines simplicity, bright colors, and elements of German Bauhaus style. Three white “boxes” serve as the backdrop, reducing the depth of field and providing a striking contrast. The chorus, dressed in white and gray sportswear, enters the stage while the main characters advance the plot through their powerful voices. Symbolism is conveyed through simple yet meaningful props, such as the “light saber” reminiscent of “Star Wars” during a sword fight. The visual center of the stage is created through the intertwining red ribbons thrown from the windows when the revelation of Lohengrin’s identity takes place during his marriage to Princess Elsa. The production’s intermissions allow for seamless prop changes, with the simple props conveying profound meaning.

The highlight of the evening undoubtedly lies in the powerful singing voices of the protagonists and the resulting “sound wave” that reverberates through the Grand Theater. Mezzo-soprano Heike Wessels, playing the villain witch, showcases her tremendous vocal prowess, leaving the audience in awe. The intense passion expressed by the lead characters creates a breathtaking experience that reverberates through the theater. As an added treat, the celebration scenes include four new trumpeters on the third floor box, adding to the grandeur of the production. During intermissions, audience members can rejuvenate themselves with a visit to the Grand Theater’s “Watch Starry Sky” banquet hall and café, allowing them to replenish their energy.

The performance of “Lohengrin” at the Shanghai Grand Theater is an extraordinary achievement, showcasing the power and beauty of Wagner’s compositions. As audiences continue to seek out cultural experiences, the Shanghai Grand Theater remains at the forefront, introducing exquisite performances that leave a lasting impact on viewers.