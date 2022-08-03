Chinese producer Yang Yanzi is the new chairman of the Oscars and has participated in films such as “The Joy Luck Club” and “Empire of the Sun”

Original title: Chinese producer Yang Yanzi served as the new chairman of the Oscars and participated in films such as “The Joy Luck Club” and “Empire of the Sun”

Yang Yanzi

Time Net NewsToday, the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscar) announced the candidate for the new chairman-Yang Yanzi, a 66-year-old Chinese-American producer, became the first Chinese-American dean in the history of the academy. (Image source: Yang Yanzi’s official website)

Yang Yanzi is the 36th dean in the college’s 95-year history, the fourth woman and the second non-white man in the college.

Yang Yanzi was born in New York, USA in 1956. From 1985 to 1987, Yang Yanzi served as a liaison for major Hollywood film companies and China, and represented Universal, Paramount and MGM/UA to lead the first batch of sales into the Chinese mainland market. American studio movies.

Before joining MCA/Universal, Yang Yanzi served as the president of World Entertainment in San Francisco, which was an early distributor of Zhang Yimou and Chen Kaige films in the United States. For example, she led the release of “Yellow Earth” in the United States.

Yang Yanzi has been listed as one of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Hollywood, and has been featured in newspapers and magazines such as New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Variety, Harper’s Bazaar, and many American and Asian radio and television stations.

She has worked in Katherine Bigelow’s “The Devil’s Game” starring Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg’s “Empire of the Sun”, Milos Foreman’s “Sex Book Tycoon”, Wang Ying’s “Empire of the Sun” “The Joy Luck Club” and other films. In the past ten years, he has also participated in the filming of the co-production films “The New [email protected]” and “High School Musical”.

