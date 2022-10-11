BYD, Nio, Xpeng, Aiways, but also Geely, Dongfeng, Chery and Saic: they are all names of Chinese car manufacturers that few today say something, yet may soon become familiar to European motorists. In fact, with the advent of the electric, China, the world‘s largest producer of battery-powered vehicles after Germany, is preparing to invade the promising market of the Old Continent. On his own, or in disguise. And the data proves it. In August, according to Jato Dynamics, sales of 100% electric cars in Europe grew by 11% and 20% of these zero-emission models come from China. Furthermore, compared to August 2021, Chinese electric cars recorded a growth of 78%, while electric cars produced in Europe did not go beyond + 17%. For the British institute, “the rapid growth of Chinese-made electric vehicles in Europe is a first indicator of how, sooner or later, they will play a key role in the global market. ” Also because in Europe there are still a lot of battery-powered cars more expensive than petrol ones, while in China the breakeven point between 100% electric cars and combustion cars reached between 2017 and 2018 and for years buying a zero-emission vehicle is generally cheaper. Jato Dynamics, however, makes some clarifications.



Seal WORLD

Almost half of the electric produced in China and sold in Europe is represented by Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y, which come out of the Gigafactory in Shanghai. In addition, the Dacia Spring and some MG models also contributed to the August result. That is, Chinese cars by origin but not by the brands they carry on the hood. However, since we will have to get used to knowing them, here is a rundown of some of the main Chinese electric models that we will see on the market soon in Europe. BYD, which last year made a first foray in Norway, will have its baptism in Europe at the Paris Motor Show, with three models: the Han sedan and the Tang and Atto 3 SUVs. And the Atto 3 SUV will be the first Chinese car. which will become part of SIXT’s rental vehicle fleet.



Seal WORLD

The agreement, which has just been signed, provides for an initial order for several thousand cars, with the first deliveries already at the end of the year in Germany, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The collaboration will extend until 2028 with another 100,000 electric cars. Great Wall Motors, present for years in Italy through an importer, will instead arrive in Paris with two brands: WEY, which produces the Coffee 01 hybrid SUV, and ORA, which with the small electric Cat is ready to challenge Fiat 500e and Mini Cooper S E. The landing will begin in Germany by the end of the year. Aiways, a small Chinese manufacturer that already imports the U5 crossover, used for rental in Corsica by Hertz, has announced the imminent arrival in Europe of the new U6 electric SUV Coupe. Dongfeng Motor, Renault’s historic partner in China, where it produces the Dacia Spring, has now decided to launch its own on the Old Continent. And to do so, he created the new Voyah brand and opened his first showroom in Oslo, Norway, coinciding with the launch of the Voyah Free electric SUV. BAIC, however, it is not known when it will make its debut on the European markets.



Xpeng P7

In 2020 it should have landed with two models of its electric Arcfox brand: the ECF SUV, designed by Walter de Silva, and the GT supercar. But the pandemic delayed the projects. Chery, present in Italy for years through the DR Automobili brand, a Molise company that imports Chinese models to then homologate them to European standards and assemble them with its own brand, will begin its landing in Europe from our country. The first model to be marketed in the coming months will be the OMODA electric SUV. In Italy, Chery intends to create a solid sales and service network. SAIC, is another case of indirect landing in the Old Continent, through the historic English brand MG purchased years ago. Now, however, he wants to challenge the market on his own and in 2023 he will land with the seven-seater minivan Mifa 9 branded Maxus, presented in September at the Hanover Motor Show. Xpeng, known as the ‘Chinese Tesla’, foresees the landing in Europe of its new Suv G9. Starting from Norway, Sweden and Holland, where it is already present. Nio, another Tesla challenger, has already debuted in Norway with the ET7.



Aiways U5

The next landings will be in Germany, Holland, Sweden and Denmark, also with the EL7 and ET5 models. Geely already owns Volvo and Lotus and a major shareholder of Aston Martin and Daimler, with which it produces the new generation of electric Smart in China. Furthermore, through the Lynk & Co brand, it offers the 01 plug-in hybrid SUV as a monthly subscription, also in Italy. Now it wants to launch the Zeekr brand in Europe. FAW is expected to land in Italy from 2023 with a full range of high-end models produced by the Silk-FAW joint venture based in Reggio Emilia and set up with American financier Jonathan Krane. At the moment, however, despite 4.5 million of public funds disbursed by the Region, the operation has not yet started.