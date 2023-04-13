Home Entertainment Chinese sci-fi film “The Wandering Earth 2” screened in Russian theaters_Guangming.com
This is a promotional poster for the movie “The Wandering Earth 2” filmed outside the Cosmos Cinema under “Moscow Film” in Moscow, Russia, on April 11. The premiere of the Russian version of the Chinese sci-fi film “The Wandering Earth 2” was held on the evening of the 11th at the Cosmos Cinema, a subsidiary of the Russian cinema chain “Moscow Cinema”. Russian government officials, cultural and artistic figures, Chinese students studying in Russia, overseas Chinese, etc. attended the premiere.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hua Di

Xinhua News Agency, Moscow, April 12 (Reporter Hua Di) The premiere of the Russian version of the Chinese sci-fi film “The Wandering Earth 2” was held on the evening of the 11th at the Cosmos Cinema, a subsidiary of the Russian cinema chain “Moscow Cinema”. Russian government officials, cultural and artistic figures, Chinese students studying in Russia, overseas Chinese, etc. attended the premiere.

The premiere came on the eve of Cosmonautics Day in Russia. Zhang Hanhui, Chinese ambassador to Russia, said in his speech that the premiere was to pay tribute to the astronauts and to show the friendship between the Chinese and Russian peoples. China is preparing to show more Chinese films to Russian audiences.

“We hope to learn more about Chinese films.” Russian Presidential Assistant Mekinsky said in an interview with the media at the theater, hoping that the people of Russia and China can enhance understanding and deepen friendship through films.

Mokritskaya, general manager of “Moscow Films”, said that excellent Chinese films are warmly welcomed by the Russian people, and it is believed that “The Wandering Earth 2” will also be a great success.

See also  Little ghost Wang Linkai's healing love song "Hadn't Met You" MV is online to create a sense of surreal dream-Qianlong.com.cn

“”The Wandering Earth 2″ is well shot, and the quality of Chinese movies is very high, which is worth promoting.” Russian filmmaker Shabalin said.

The film will be fully screened in Russian theaters starting on the 12th.

April 12th is Cosmonautics Day in Russia. Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin achieved the first human spaceflight on April 12, 1961, on the “Vostok-1” spacecraft.

