The Chinese-style Cthulhu puzzle-solving AVG “When Pale Flowers and Trees Flourishing” developed by Nail Studio officially launched on the steam platform at 15:00 today.

about this game

This is a Cthulhu-style single-line suspense work. It tells the story of a meteorite hunter named “Zhang Yinchen”. Starting from a meteorite with activated characteristics, he gradually retrieves his lost childhood memories and gradually unravels the mystery of hundreds of years. The story of the truth of the former “Blood Tree Blight”. In the game, players will span three different eras, explore the strange phenomena brought about by meteorites and the dark side of human nature, and uncover shocking secrets one after another.

Gameplay: Solving puzzles not to solve puzzles

The main gameplay of the game is to solve puzzles and explore. There are many links in the game that need to crack codes or find hidden objects. Some puzzles, such as puzzles, require logical thinking and observation skills, and some puzzles, such as “Huarong Road”, require some luck and patience. The difficulty of solving puzzles in the game is not high, but it is also interesting. The developer mentioned in the introduction that he hopes everyone can enjoy the fun of solving puzzles, and reduced the difficulty on the basis of ensuring that the puzzles are interesting. Solve the riddle by understanding the riddle”. As a Cthulhu game, the game also has some slight horror elements, but it will not overly stimulate the player’s nerves, but set some horror elements in order to promote the development of the plot.

Remarkable plot, the first of the series

“When Pale Flowers and Trees Flourish” is the first work of Nail Studio’s “Monster Dreamland” series. The plot of the game is also very attractive. Through a large number of text dialogues and fragmented texts, it presents a large and complex world view and story clues , allowing players to immerse themselves in a fantasy story with ups and downs. There are a variety of endings and side plots in the game, and players can influence the direction of the story through different choices. The game also sets a variety of collection elements, and the ending trend is added in the full version.

The painting style is Q cute and cute without losing surprises

The main plot of the game takes place in the research institute of Baicheng. The scene design and performance change according to the plot. Sometimes there will be a blood-red background or lights of different colors, and sometimes there will be moving branches, etc. These are 2D horizontal Classic elements of board games. The game uses the Q version of the character walking map, half-length standing drawing dialogue, and also added comic storyboard effects in the key plots, adding some bright spots to the dim research institute.

The full version of “When Pale Flowers and Trees Flourish” will be launched on Steam on April 14th, friends who like it can pay attention to it.