Chinese tourists, highest average receipt in 2019 and 68% come for shopping

After three years of heavy absence, the Chinese are returning to crowd the streets of Italian cities. And go shopping, spending a lot more money than before.

The picture is possible thanks to the data of Global Blue, the main European tax free operator, which – with a view to welcoming around 2 million of the 6 million Chinese tourists expected in Europe by the end of the year, with a peak coinciding with the Golden Week in autumn – has traced an identikit of the Chinese tourist. Which continues, in the majority, to understand shopping as an engine of their travel: it is in 68% of cases.

«The numbers are more positive than we expected – said Stefano Rizzi, country manager of Global Blue -. In Milan, the Chinese are currently the second nationality for purchases after the Americans and this means that the tourist from the People’s Republic is once again becoming a point of reference for tax-free sales in Italy, as was the case before the pandemic”. There are several differences compared to pre-Covid: «He is a different customer than before but he is very convinced of wanting to come to Italy to shop, 38% do not have a tour of European capitals in mind but a trip here».

The identikit of the post-pandemic Chinese traveler

After the three years of pandemic – which forced the Chinese within national borders until the end of 2022 – the Chinese consumer audience has changed significantly compared to pre-Covid. Both in terms of consumer profiles and needs. According to Global Blue data, first of all, it is an increasingly younger clientele: 52% are under 42, a segment that is growing in percentage terms compared to 2019, and prefer to buy clothing and fashion products in general (80%, an increase compared to 2019), a product category that records the highest recovery rate compared to 2019 (48%).

The Chinese consumer, above all, spends much more than in the past (also due to the increase in prices): 1,384 euros for fashion & clothing purchases, up 38% compared to 2019. The average receipt also increases more age rises: Gen Z and Chinese Millennials (who, according to Bain, will be the main customers of personal luxury goods in the world by 2025) spend an average of 3,781 euros (+15% on 2019); Generation X (43-58 years) has an average receipt of 4,891 euros (+48%) which can reach 5,391 euros for the over 55s (+70%).

