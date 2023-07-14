Chinese tourists, highest average receipt in 2019 and 68% come for shopping

Listen to the audio version of the article

After three years of heavy absence, the Chinese are returning to crowd the streets of Italian cities. And go shopping, spending a lot more money than before.

The picture is possible thanks to the data of Global Blue, the main European tax free operator, which – with a view to welcoming around 2 million of the 6 million Chinese tourists expected in Europe by the end of the year, with a peak coinciding with the Golden Week in autumn – has traced an identikit of the Chinese tourist. Which continues, in the majority, to understand shopping as an engine of their travel: it is in 68% of cases.

«The numbers are more positive than we expected – said Stefano Rizzi, country manager of Global Blue -. In Milan, the Chinese are currently the second nationality for purchases after the Americans and this means that the tourist from the People’s Republic is once again becoming a point of reference for tax-free sales in Italy, as was the case before the pandemic”. There are several differences compared to pre-Covid: «He is a different customer than before but he is very convinced of wanting to come to Italy to shop, 38% do not have a tour of European capitals in mind but a trip here».

The identikit of the post-pandemic Chinese traveler

After the three years of pandemic – which forced the Chinese within national borders until the end of 2022 – the Chinese consumer audience has changed significantly compared to pre-Covid. Both in terms of consumer profiles and needs. According to Global Blue data, first of all, it is an increasingly younger clientele: 52% are under 42, a segment that is growing in percentage terms compared to 2019, and prefer to buy clothing and fashion products in general (80%, an increase compared to 2019), a product category that records the highest recovery rate compared to 2019 (48%).

The Chinese consumer, above all, spends much more than in the past (also due to the increase in prices): 1,384 euros for fashion & clothing purchases, up 38% compared to 2019. The average receipt also increases more age rises: Gen Z and Chinese Millennials (who, according to Bain, will be the main customers of personal luxury goods in the world by 2025) spend an average of 3,781 euros (+15% on 2019); Generation X (43-58 years) has an average receipt of 4,891 euros (+48%) which can reach 5,391 euros for the over 55s (+70%).

