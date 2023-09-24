Home » Chinese Writer Can Xue Gains Popularity as Netizens Hope She Wins Nobel Prize in Literature
Chinese Writer Can Xue Gains Popularity Ahead of Nobel Prize in Literature Announcement

According to recent media reports, the selection results for the 2023 Nobel Prize for Literature will be announced on October 5, 2023. One of the favorites for this year’s prize is Chinese writer Can Xue, generating excitement among netizens who are hoping she will come out on top.

Can Xue’s surge in popularity this year may be attributed to the release of the Swedish version of her novel “New Century Love Story” in Sweden. The translation of the book was done by renowned Swedish translator Anna Chen, who has translated over 40 works and previously completed the Swedish translation of Nobel Prize winner Mo Yan’s major works.

The release of “New Century Love Story” in Sweden sparked a Can Xue frenzy, with numerous Swedish media outlets reporting on the book. In fact, it has recently been shortlisted for the Swedish Best Translated Literature Award.

Can Xue, whose real name is Deng Xiaohua, is considered one of the most widely translated and published Chinese female writers. Her novels have become literary textbooks at prestigious universities such as Harvard, Cornell, and Columbia in the United States. Additionally, her works have been selected multiple times for inclusion in renowned anthologies of outstanding novels worldwide.

As the Nobel Prize in Literature draws near, anticipation continues to grow for Can Xue’s chances of winning. The recognition and acclaim she has received both domestically and internationally further solidify her reputation as an exceptional writer.

