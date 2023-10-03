Chiquis Rivera Stuns Fans with Sensual Performance in ‘Lo que no serve estorba’ Video, Wearing a Draped Slip Dress

Chiquis Rivera, in collaboration with Paola Jara, has just released his new single titled “Lo que no serve estorba,” which has quickly climbed to the top of the music charts. The accompanying video clip of the song has also garnered attention due to the artists’ beauty and sensuality showcased in their outfits.

In photos shared on social media, Chiquis Rivera can be seen wearing a tight slip dress that accentuates her statuesque figure. The singer has been praised for her physical transformation, which allows her to confidently display her body in risky posts.

Using her official Instagram account with over 5.8 million followers, Chiquis Rivera shared images from the music video, causing a sensation among fans. The slip dress worn by Rivera drew particular attention, as it showcased her curvy figure and exuded sensuality and elegance. The deep neckline and leg-baring cut at the bottom of the dress added to the overall allure of her look. With her hair down and soft makeup, Chiquis Rivera captured the hearts of her followers once again.

Overall, the release of “Lo que no serve estorba” and the accompanying video clip have solidified Chiquis Rivera’s position as a talented artist with a stunning sense of style.

