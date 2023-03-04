Home Entertainment Chiyoda Ku releases music video for ‘Deal With It’ | Niche Music
England/Bristol-based alternative rock band Chiyoda Ku has released the music video for their new single ‘Deal With It’ released on March 3rd!

A song included in the new album “Selecta Perspective” to be released on April 21st. The album’s producer was William Carkeet (Pet Shimmers, Robbie & Mona).

Chiyoda Ku is a trio of Charlie Barnes, Toby Green, and Callum Oak.

In 2017, they released their debut album “How It Works”, and at the end of the following year they took a hiatus (it seems that they had a lot of trouble due to van theft etc.), and resumed live activities from the end of last year. This album will be his comeback.

A band with a restrained ferocity that makes you feel the influence of math rock and post-hardcore. In the previous work, I was able to enjoy his sound that resonates with Fugazi, Battles, Godspeed You!Black Emperor, so I have high hopes for this work as well.

Chiyoda Ku – Selecta Perspective

