[Epoch Times, October 5, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zeng Weixin compiled and reported) Lehua Entertainment announced today (5th) that the exclusive contract between its singer WOODZ Cao Seungyan and the company will expire at the end of October. Later, it was reported that Cho Seung Yeon signed a contract with IU (Lee Ji Eun)’s agency, EDAM Entertainment, but this news has not been confirmed by EDAM Entertainment.

Lehua Entertainment issued a statement today, saying, “I would like to inform everyone that the exclusive contract between the company and Cho Seung Yeon will expire at the end of October. From the group debut to the time of his activities as a solo artist, the company has always been by his side to guard Cho Seung Yeon’s passion for music. .”

At the end of the statement, the statement read: “The company spent precious time with Cho Seung Yeon, who has been challenging and striving to grow into an all-round player along the way. Thank you for Cho Seung Yeon who has traveled a long journey together, and support him to usher in a new dream for the next dream. Let’s go. I hope the fans will give Cho Seung Yeon a lot of love and support in the future.”

In addition, according to “STARNEWS”, Cho Seung Yeon signed a contract with IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment after his contract with Yuehua Entertainment expired on the 19th of this month. However, according to Dispatch, a source from EDAM said that matters related to the contract with Cho Seung Yeon have not yet been decided.

Cho Seungyan debuted in 2014 as a member of the group UNIQ, and in 2016, he performed solo activities under the name “Luizy”, and then changed his stage name to “WOODZ” in 2018. In 2019, he participated in the talent show “PRODUCE X 101” and was selected as a member of the men’s team X1. After the dissolution of X1, he continued to work in the name of WOODZ Cao Seungyan.

