Chocolate fondue – tips for making the perfect fondue

When the weather starts to cool down, the desire to make a chocolate fondue comes right away, doesn’t it? And to help you make the perfect fondue, I’ll tell you some super simple tips that will make all the difference.

Check out our tips for making a delicious chocolate fondue.

perfect chocolate fondue

Fondue is a recipe of Swiss origin, but originally served in the cheese version and that goes perfectly with colder days.

However, it is likely that the chocolate version has already become as or more famous, possibly because it is an easy to make and even simpler recipe.

But, it is essential to pay attention to some details to make a delicious fondue, with that taste of wanting more.

Which chocolate to use for fondue?

First of all, you need to understand that chocolate is the main ingredient in this recipe. That is, the better the ingredient, the tastier the result will be.

So, the first thing you need to know is that you shouldn’t choose topping chocolates, as they don’t have a very pleasant flavor.

A good tip not to make a mistake is: try chocolate. Is he tasty to your taste? Would you repeat the bite? If the answer is yes, you are chosen.

Fondue flavor variations

Yes, it is possible to vary the flavors of your chocolate fondue. After all, there are different types of this ingredient, right?

For example, for those who like more intense flavors, using the bitter version is the best choice. But if you prefer white chocolate, you can also opt for it.

In addition, you can add more flavor to your chocolate, for example:

Hazelnut cream;

chocolate zest;

Chopped mint or in essence (preferably homemade);

And even a touch of fleur de sel.

Undoubtedly strawberry is the most classic accompaniment. But in fact, other fruits like banana, pineapple, pitaya, kiwi and grapes are also great choices.

Also, you can serve it with cookies, marshmallows and even pieces of cake.

What do you need to make fondue?

Without a doubt, the greatest charm of making fondue is being able to eat it little by little and still know that it is still warm. For this, it may be necessary to have a specific pan or pot for this type of preparation.

Pan : It is possible that you will find 3 pan formats for this purpose. The one with space for a simple candle, the one with space for you to put a flammable liquid and finally, there are the electric versions. The choice goes a lot for your use, ok? The 3 will fulfill the objective;

: It is possible that you will find 3 pan formats for this purpose. The one with space for a simple candle, the one with space for you to put a flammable liquid and finally, there are the electric versions. The choice goes a lot for your use, ok? The 3 will fulfill the objective; pots: Yes, nowadays it is easy to find small ceramic pots to make smaller versions of fondue. It’s a great option for making small amounts.

However, it is important to say that it is essential to keep an eye on the heat, since if it is too low, your chocolate will start to thicken too much and it will become cold. At the same time, if it is too much, it will start to burn at the bottom, bringing a not very pleasant taste.

How to make chocolate fondue

Prep Time:

10 minutes Total Time:

10 minutes Delicious, creamy and perfect for the coldest days, this chocolate fondue is a super easy recipe for you to try! Ingredients 600 g of half bitter chocolate;

400 ml of fresh cream;

1/2 tbsp rum (optional) Instructions To begin with, let's heat the sour cream for a few minutes. You can perform this step both in a pan and in the microwave. No need to boil; Then, off the heat, add the chocolate and rum, if you are going to use it, and mix well until the chocolate melts completely and the cream is very uniform; Then transfer to your pan or pot and keep the flame on to keep warm. From time to time, it's important to stir to keep the temperature of your cream more uniform.

More recipes for cold days

