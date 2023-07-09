Choele Choel redefines its strategic project plan for a new local urbanism

With a strategic plan, Choele Choel redefines its urban structure.

In this way, the planning and programming of projects is aligned with the sustainable development objectives (SDG) and the “spheres of change” defined in the “New Urban Agenda” approved at the United Nations Conference on Housing and Sustainable Human Development held in Quito del October 17 to 20, 2016 (Habitat III).

Habitat III was the first United Nations world summit after the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, constituting a very important forum to discuss the important challenge of how to plan and manage cities to fulfill their role as drivers of sustainable development.

The plan adopts sustainable and integrated urban development approaches to the spheres of change defined in the UN/Habitat New Urban Agenda, fundamentally: reduction of spatial inequalities and generation of shared prosperity, defining a series of strategic projects, some of which have already are in execution, which imply a true transformation of the urban structure, bringing quality public space, more and better services, to sectors considered peripheral, historically relegated or not considered.

The natural environment is increasingly incorporated into the new urbanism that is managed in Choele Choel.

It is about generating a more efficient, inclusive and integrating public space, highlighting the sustainable potential of the town, valuing and at the same time underlining the links between public investment, private investment and job creation, increasing shared prosperity, contributing to improving the quality of life for everyone.

The changes that have already improved the quality of citizen life

1.- The New Circunvalación Road, starting from the access to the Industrial Park, ending at Avda. del Camino a la Estación, allowing access from there to Route 22 again, generating an alternative access route or bypass of the city, passing through the sector of barda norte, of great landscape wealth.

View of Choele Choel.

2.- The work of access roundabouts and urban crossing (motorway) on Route 22, currently underway, which aims to improve accessibility conditions to the city and -at the same time- provide concrete improvements in the traffic conditions of the traffic, increasing security and the road infrastructure of the city, also contemplating the paving of collector streets and planned accesses.

3.- The New West Access and the third roundabout, which connects the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and the Veterinary Hospital with Avenida Don Bosco in the Maldonado neighborhood, leading to Avenida San Martín, and from there to the Paseo Costero, ending in Villa Enchanted, going through the Recreational Park.

Mayor Diego Ramello touring works that add to the improvement of local and regional connection.

4.- The repair and resurfacing of the farm road in the “La Rinconada” area, which provides for the introduction of improvements in a corridor that connects the towns of Choele Choel and Luis Beltrán through a rural area of ​​great scenic richness.

5.- The “ES AHORA” initiative aimed at generating tax incentives for the immediate real estate development of the existing “urban voids”, with the aim of completing the layout or urban fabric, eradicating these “non-spaces” that become garbage dumps or unsafe areas. Through this initiative, the presentation of 7 projects involving the generation of 830 plots of land in an area of ​​56 ha was achieved, mainly in the Almafuerte neighborhoods (near the club), Maldonado and Las Bardas.

6.- The Municipal System of Protected Natural Areas, under norms and protocols established by Provincial Law 2669: the city is definitively integrated into the landscape that surrounds it, rediscovered in its condition of origin and source of identity. Two “landscape plinths” are proposed, one coastal and the other that crosses the sector of fences; both have their own “ecoparks”, panoramic points, walks and trails for meeting, sports and recreational use.

7.- The “Paseo Costero” located between Avda. Alfonsina Storni and the river, runs through the Villa Unión Sur neighborhood, between 25 de Mayo and Hipólito Irigoyen streets, connecting the existing promenade, close to the access to Isla 92, with the promenade from the “Villa Encantada” spa.

8.- The continuation of Kennedy avenue projecting itself as a “Bio Corridor” including, in addition to the road work, consisting of the execution of a boulevard, its paving and landscaping, the execution of a rainwater collector that captures and conducts the water that descends from the fence on rainy days unloading in the old ditch in the Villa Unión neighborhood, located between La Campagnola and the club grounds, solving a historical problem.

With these initiatives, Choele Choel “is redefined and transformed into an inclusive, integrated, harmonious, sustainable city, with equal opportunities and benefits for all, committed and participatory, leading the new sustainable urbanization agenda”, according to those responsible. of planning and urbanism of the local commune.

