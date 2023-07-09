“Choele ciudad”, the re-elected project and that this July 9 is promoted in community

Today, the citizenship of Choele Choel celebrates the 144 years of its foundation. Moment that demands a hug from each other and to bring the future to this present. In this context, Mayor Diego Ramello, as one of this community, also raises his glass and invites a toast to “a city that attracts, convenes, inspires, connects, includes, drives, encourages and cares.”

Choele Choel in the last years has deepened from the communal management to take advantage even more of the advantages and opportunities that are offered to it, be it by situation or by nature, geography and planning.

«This July 9, such an expensive date for our Homeland, is also special and powerful for us. It is our anniversary, the day we let our guard down and honestly meet again with the neighbor, with the other, with those who make Choele Choel our place in the world”, shares the communal chief.

We spoke with him hours ago and this is the result of the interview with “Río Negro”.

The main challenge is, looking to the future and as I always say, to recognize and overcome the causes that have historically limited us, have prevented Choele Choel and the Valle Medio in general from developing all its productive, industrial, commercial and tourist potential. Diego Ramello, re-elected mayor of Choele Choel

HL: You have just been re-elected for a second term…

Mayor (DR): The residents chose to continue the “Choele Ciudad” project, which has been demonstrating management capacity and which has allowed us to reach record levels of public and private investment in recent years.

The first challenge was the recovery of the municipal State and from there seek to implement a management model that generates the necessary technical and administrative conditions to attract public investment, which generates the attention and trust of the national and provincial governments.

7 projects have been presented that represent the generation of 830 plots of land distributed in the Almafuerte, Maldonado and Las Bardas neighborhoods on an approximate surface of 56 hectares. This is going to have a great urban and economic impact; it also translates into greater real estate availability, in greater diversification of the offer. Diego Ramello, Mayor of Choel

As a second step, with planning, we seek to guarantee that this investment is a positive force of transformation for the city, that translates into equitable socio-spatial development, that distributes urban improvements and quality public space to historically marginalized or neglected sectors or neighborhoods.

The urban agenda that materialized and the one that is underway

That is why we define and have been promoting an urban agenda with a set of works and strategic projectssuch as the Bio Corridor on Kennedy Avenue, the New Access, the Circunvalación from the access to the Industrial Park to the Road to the Station, the third roundabout on Route 22 at the University.

We consider all these initiatives for their impact in terms of redistribution, inclusion, development and shared prosperity. We are thinking about the next 20 years.

Ramello supervising one of the many works; It is next to the city, which has financing from the National Highway. “We think about the next 20 years when designing urban planning policies for the town,” insists the mayor before “Río Negro.”

HL: What do you mean by record levels of investment?

DR: With a great presence and commitment from the national and provincial states, we have concluded and are carrying out very important works. For example, among those completed I can mention the Paseo Costero in Villa Unión, the defenses in the Néstor Kirchner neighborhood, redimensioning of networks for 12,000 linear meters, the installation of a state-of-the-art tomograph in the Choele Choel Head Hospital, the inauguration of the Provincial Delegation of Legal Entities, the SPLIF hangar at the airport.

And among those that we are executing, the highway and roundabouts on route 22 (a structural work that will substantially improve the connection of our Las Mercedes and Las Bardas neighborhoods with the historic urban center and that, definitely, will mark great progress in terms of road safety ) and the resurfacing of the farm road in the “La Rinconada” area. The latter with great impact for production and tourism, both with financing from the National Highway.

The city we want: with quality of life, fair, inclusive, integrated, harmonious, with equal opportunities, sustainable and that guarantees rights of equal access to space and public services. That attracts, that summons, that inspires, that connects, that includes, that drives, that encourages, that cares. Diego Ramello, community chief of Choele Choel

In relation to private investment, we generate tax incentives for landowners in the city to develop, seeking -with urban criteria- to eliminate the problem of urban voids.

Todaywe achieved the presentation of 7 projects that represent the generation of 830 plots of land distributed in the Almafuerte, Maldonado and Las Bardas neighborhoods on an approximate surface of 56 hectares.

This is going to have a great urban and economic impact; it also translates into greater real estate availability, in greater diversification of the offer.

Security, land and work, what the neighbors demand

HL: Where do society’s demands go today?

DR: Security, land and work. Within land I include access to land and housing. That is to say: the request for the generation and allocation of lots, the demand for infrastructure and networks for existing lots, and the requests for regularization and improvement of ownership. In these aspects, the implementation, from the Province, of programs such as “Río Negro Urban Land”, “My writing my right” and “Pierri Law”, which from the municipality we complement with initiatives such as “Own Land” and the communal program, was very important. ownership regularization.

Tourism, the other focus that Choele Choel does not neglect to expand its potential in all senses, both as a provincial and national attraction.

Through “Own Land” and with an innovative approach, we help residents to acquire their land directly from the owner at social prices, granting personalized subsidies based on the income level of each family.

Likewise, with our technical team, we design strategies to intervene in imperfect ownership situations, enabling neighbors in a situation of social vulnerability to access their property title, in order to achieve legal security of their tenure and the elimination of inequalities. within a broad understanding of the right to decent housing.

In all cases we provide professional assistance for the preparation and registration of plans and the performance of all subsequent operations, preparation of deeds and their registration, up to the securitization and perfection of the property right.

Tourism, key to local and regional economic growth

We continue working to achieve the consolidation of Choele as a tourist destination, investing in the generation, maintenance and improvement of urban, landscape and cultural spaces and attractions, with works and works on the coastal walk, Isla 92, Villa Encantada, the Ecopark del Mirador, the Municipal Camping, and especially with the hierarchy and growth of the call for the Provincial Folklore Festival.

The increase in agroecological production is giving a new identity to the crops in Choele Choel

HL: And in terms of security?

DR: It is one of the main concerns of the residents. At the beginning of this year I held a meeting and took steps with the Secretary of Security and Criminal Policy of the Nation, in order to request cameras and technology for reading license plates to be located at the accesses of the city.

We also talked about the possibility of establishing a delegation of the Argentine Federal Police in Valle Medio.

These efforts are added to those carried out for the establishment of a monitoring center, the hierarchy of the 8th Police Station and the appointment of prosecutors to combat crime. Today we have 3 prosecutors and a fourth to start working in the short term.

Building the judicial city in Choele, a closer goal

In addition We are working with the Superior Court of Justice for the realization of the judicial city, which will imply the allocation of more resources and the expediting of the processing of cases. This is another great project for our city.

HL: What are the main challenges for the future?

DR: The main challenge is, as I always say, to recognize and overcome the causes that have historically limited us, have prevented Choele Choel and the Valle Medio in general from developing all its productive, industrial, commercial and tourist potential.

The challenge is to build a city with quality of life, fair, inclusive, integrated, harmonious, with equal opportunities, sustainable and that guarantees rights of equal access to space and public services.

A city that attracts, that convenes, that inspires, that connects, that includes, that promotes, that encourages, that cares.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

