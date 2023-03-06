Original title: Choi Minho starred in the new variety show “Getting Tickets with Both Feet” and ended successfully. His vigor, charm and refreshing appearance attracted the audience!

Screenshot of Choi Minho’s “Getting Tickets with Both Feet” (transliteration)

Sohu Korea Entertainment News Choi Minho’s New Zealand travel diary came to a successful conclusion.

In TVING’s original variety show “Getting Tickets with Both Feet” (transliteration), which released the last episode on March 3, Choi Minho challenged the extreme task in each episode, and finally successfully completed it. The appearance of doing his best moved the audience.

In particular, Choi Minho became the backbone of the team with his unique cheerful charm, not only active as a “variety show veteran”, but also took the lead in challenging various events, introducing New Zealand’s culture and beautiful scenery, and leading the program in a variety of ways, attracting attention.

In the last episode, Choi Minho received the final task of leaving photos of his life on the cable car at an altitude of 770 meters. He resolutely climbed the steepest slope in history and won 10 dream tickets until he finally completed all the tasks perfectly. A successful conclusion to the 1,000-kilometer Long March.

Regarding this, Choi Minho said, “Maybe it’s because everyone worked hard together, and I feel like I got a good comrade in arms. Even when I return to the busy daily life, it seems that I can recall the scene at that time. It’s so great, I don’t know what to do How to explain it.”

On the other hand, Choi Minho, who ended the show warmly, will continue to serve as the main MC and shine in TVING’s variety show “Webtoon Singer”, which will be broadcast on TVING every Friday at 3 pm (Beijing time) .Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: