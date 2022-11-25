



Choi Siwon in the new drama “Love is for Suckers“captured the hearts of the audience with the sweet and salty charm of the ages.

It is reported that,Choi Siwon plays the role of “Park Jae-hoon” (transliteration), a plastic surgeon who has both appearance, qualifications and etiquette in ENA’s Wednesday and Thursday drama “Love is for Suckers”with vivid acting skills, it has fully played the role of the “backbone” to increase the input of the plot.

In the 14th episode, with worry and concern, Park Jae-hoon chose “Han Ji-yeon” (transliteration) in the final selection of the love variety show “Kingdom of Love” (transliteration), but when he was rejected, the cake was slapped on the face, He neatly showed the unconventional ending with Han Jiyeon and led the development of the plot.

After that, Park Jae-hoon filled the road in front of the house with flowers and redecorated the empty house with his own hands after “Gu Xia” (transliteration), who was hospitalized due to an accident, was released from the hospital. Romance.

Choi Siwon led the development of the plot through the reversed “Cake Baptism”, which not only shaped the tension of the audience, but also fully satisfied the love emotion through successive “Tailored Activities for Summer” as if compensating for the previous differences. With reservations firmly grasped the hearts of the audience.

On the other hand, the TV series “Love is for Suckers” with only two episodes left until the end of the show is broadcast on ENA channel every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 pm (Beijing time), and it is also broadcast on ENA DRAMA, Genie TV, and seezn .

