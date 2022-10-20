Original title: Choi Siwon captured the hearts of the audience with his rich charm in the new drama “Frozen Love” and set his own highest ratings!

Sohu Korean Entertainment News Choi Siwon captured the hearts of the audience in front of the TV with his rich charm in the new drama “Love is for Suckers” (“Frozen Love”).

Choi Siwon plays the immaculate plastic surgeon “Park Jae-hoon” (transliteration) in ENA’s new drama “Love is for Suckers” (“Frozen Love”), officially transformed into “Ku Xia” (transliteration) can do anything “Sunflower”, showing the style of the romantic comedy powerhouse.

In the fifth episode of the broadcast, when Park Jae-hoon was isolated from the world due to the pain of losing his father in the past, Haha kept trying to rescue him, and revealed the story of their affectionate relationship.

Then, when Park Jae-hoon heard the news that In-woo (transliteration) had an illegitimate child, he blamed himself for the cancellation of the wedding and said, “You chose a man who treats you sincerely.” The lesson of punching and kicking warned him not to appear in front of him in the future, and the audience’s engagement was increased with the opposite atmosphere.

At the end of the episode, Park Jae-hoon, regardless of Summer’s absurd request, readily agreed to her role in the love reality show in the play. With his gorgeous vision and qualifications, he became the ace guest in one fell swoop, and jumped into the swimming pool without hesitation to save Ji-yeon who fell into the water. At the end of the action, people are curious about how the relationship between the three will change in the future.

In this way, Choi Siwon has no desire for love and work in the past, and later became a “sunflower” with summer after his emotional awakening. He vividly expressed various images, and the emotional narrative of the characters that changed every moment resonated. , received a good response.

In addition, the ratings of the drama "Love is for Suckers" ("Frozen Love") rose to 2.3% in the Korean metropolitan area, and Bundang's highest ratings were 2.7%, setting its own highest ratings. It will be broadcast on ENA channel at 8:00 pm (Beijing time), and broadcast on ENA DRAMA, Olleh tv, and seezn at the same time.

