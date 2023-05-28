choose the perfect option for your decor

More than a decorative object, blind models help you get a good night’s sleep. Competitors of curtains, they contribute to a better balance of light and increased privacy, especially in bedrooms.

In addition, blinds, for indoor environments, are ideal for those who want to combine lightness, modernity and practicality in everyday life.

Understand which are the main existing blind models and how to choose the ideal one for the decoration of your bedroom, living room or office.

Check out what you’re going to read around here?

What is the blind?

The blind is a kind of fixed or mobile curtain, usually installed with cords. It serves to restrict or block the passage of light and bring privacy. Also, it is available in horizontal or vertical format and has different types of design.

The first blind model was created in 1824 by Pierre Le Fou, a French engineer. He created a system of cotton blades controlled by ropes. The objective was to contain the movement of a stream. However, he realized that it also served to control the amount of light.

Currently, blinds are found in different materials and models. All feature good durability, as well as easy cleaning and installation. The closing system is based on cords, motor or chains. He can be:

Standard: offers a rope to pull and lock;

offers a rope to pull and lock; Monocontrole: it has a stem, which is rotated to close;

it has a stem, which is rotated to close; Motorized: It has a remote control that activates the system.

A characteristic of the types of blinds is the possibility of controlling the total amount of light that enters the environment, as it can be closed completely or partially.

For this and other reasons, this is usually the choice of many people who want to combine elegance, privacy and thermal and visual comfort.

10 blind models to inspire you

See, below, 10 models of blinds for you to be inspired in your home decor.

1. Roll

Roller blinds.

It creates a kind of panel that rolls up when the blinds are opened, as you can see in the photo above. It is usually manufactured in:

Solar screen: controls UV rays and heat input;

controls UV rays and heat input; Vinyl: it seals the lighting almost completely when closed.

The advantage is the practical and clean look. After all, when the blind is rolled up, it is at the top of the window, very elegant and discreet. Cleaning is also easy, as the material is synthetic. Just pass a damp cloth to remove the dust. On the other hand, it is a more expensive model.

2. Romana

Windows with roman blinds, matching sofa and cushions.

It is one of the blinds for indoor environments that is very classic and elegant. This is because it bends as it is suspended, as in the image above. Therefore, it is quite discreet and matches different styles of decoration.

It has horizontal stripes and is usually made with a noble fabric, such as natural fibers or silk. However, it is also found in wood, blackout, solar screen, polyester and bamboo.

Despite its beauty, it is not recommended for kitchens and service areas due to the accumulation of grease and dirt in these environments. In addition, it is also a more expensive blind.

3. Panel

It is a model of blinds ideal for large environments and gaps, such as balconies and large windows. They are arranged similarly to a curtain, with a rail at the top of the wall. However, he is practically invisible.

The fabric stays upright and offers different collection and opening options. You can still opt for this model as one of the bespoke blinds, ensuring a very clean look.

Manufacturing is usually done in twill or canvas, but the models can also be found in polyester and other materials. There is a lot of practicality in cleaning, but handling is not always the best due to the rigidity of the material.

4. Double vision

window with double vision style shutter.

The name of this model refers to the double view it provides of the environment. This happens because there are opaque and translucent horizontal bands, as in the image above. Therefore, there is the blocking of the light without ceasing to allow the view of the outside.

Due to this characteristic, it is a blind for indoor environments, such as bedrooms and living rooms. Although it is usually made in light colors, it can also exist in darker shades.

5. Cell phone

Front view of a cellular style blind.

It is a blind model that has cells with pockets inside, looking like a honeycomb when viewed from the side. This allows the environment to have thermal comfort in both winter and summer. In addition, there is protection against UV rays.

Another advantage is the antistatic property. It decreases the accumulation of dust and its installation must be done in limited spaces, especially inside gaps.

The manufacturing is made in blackout and translucent fabrics. In addition, this type of blind always returns to its original shape. However, cleaning is difficult to perform.

6. Horizontal

Horizontal style blind.

It is the most common and well-known model, which contains wooden, metallic, fabric or PVC slats. By rotating them, it is possible to fully see the external environment, in addition to facilitating lighting and ventilation. See example image above.

Traditionally, horizontal blinds are known as Venetian blinds. It is applicable both in small and large environments, having wide use in offices.

The downside is that this type does not completely block out glare. So it may not be the best alternative for dorms, for example.

7. Vertical

Office with vertical blinds.

It is another well-known model. Its system works through blade rotation and fixed mode. The recoil is lateral or bilateral. These blinds are large, as you can see in the image above, and they block out light well.

The manufacture is usually made in aluminum and PVC, and the installation takes place inside the window opening or outside. So there’s a rail and the slats fall down, just like a traditional blind.

The advantage is the variety of colors and the perception that the right foot is larger. On the other hand, it has a commercial environment style, which might not look as nice in a home.

8. Blackout

Persiana estilo blackout.

Its main focus is to block the entry of light. Thus, the environment is very dark. Therefore, this model is ideal for bedrooms, cinema rooms and living rooms.

Anyway, the recommendation is to install in places with plenty of space. The manufacture is made with thick fabrics and there are no blades or folds.

One of the advantages of this blind for indoor environments is that it is available in different models. However, you need to know that the room will be quite dark. Therefore, if the idea is to have some brightness, choose another model.

9. Wooden

Wooden blind model that covers the window from floor to ceiling.

This is a functional option with high durability. It is quite beautiful and allows you to make a rustic room, in addition to being able to be installed in other environments.

As it is a wooden blind, it goes well with furniture, coverings and decorative objects made of the same material. Its opening is horizontal, with a guarantee of thermal comfort due to the manufacturing material.

10. Bamboo

Bamboo blinds, handmade.

Still in the rustic and natural style, the bamboo blind is also a possibility. It is beautiful and resistant, it is usually made by hand, like the one in the image above, and it has thinner or thicker versions.

This is one of the types of made-to-measure blinds that you can adapt to different window and door sizes. In addition, it is an eco-friendly model, which goes well with various decorative styles.

However, bamboo blinds cannot block 100% of the light. So consider this before buying and installing it.

Read too: Take this personality test and find out what your decorating style is

What to consider when choosing a blind?

When choosing a blind, consider the space in which it will be installed, the style of decoration, the purpose and the desired level of luminosity. Thus, you will define the best time for each of the environments.

Check out some tips to make the right decision:

Sala: seek ease in cleaning and clean look. If it’s a TV room, consider the blackout;

seek ease in cleaning and clean look. If it’s a TV room, consider the blackout; Kitchen: it should be easy to clean and not accumulate too much dirt and grease. The best ones are made of PVC or aluminum, in horizontal, roller and roman models;

it should be easy to clean and not accumulate too much dirt and grease. The best ones are made of PVC or aluminum, in horizontal, roller and roman models; Quarto: avoid fabrics so as not to have allergies. PVC or aluminum blinds are the most suitable, but blackout is the best to block light. The roman and roller models are the most suitable.

Read too: See 10 tips to decorate the room on a budget

What is the best blind color for a white wall?

The best blind color for a white wall is a light shade, as this increases the feeling of spaciousness and warmth.

You can opt for a colorful model to bring a bolder differentiation and decoration. It is worth noting that the roller type goes well with this alternative.

What is the easiest blind to clean?

The easiest blind to clean is PVC. The aluminum one is also simpler. That’s because both can be sanitized with soap and water, passing a sponge or cloth. Thus, it is possible to wash it on a cleaning day.

Read too: Inspirations and ideas for living room curtains

Find your new home with QuintoAndar!

With all this information, have you already decided which blind models you are going to choose for your new home? So, it’s time to find the right property, with QuintoAndar.

Here you have several search filters to select the house or apartment the way you always wanted.

Access the QuintoAndar website or app and find your new home!