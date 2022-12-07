Home Entertainment Chow Yun-fat participated in the cross-country running and completed the 10km race in 56 minutes and 39 seconds | Fa Ge | The Epoch Times
[The Epoch Times, December 07, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia) Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat (Fa Ge), who has always loved mountain climbing, was photographed participating in the “Hong Kong Cross Country Championships 2022” on December 5. In his brave state, he has become the focus of attention of netizens.

The Hong Kong Athletics Association (HKAAA), established in 1951, posted a short video of the athletes’ starting starts on their official Facebook on the 5th, and asked everyone to “find the highlights.” Many contestants posted photos with Fa Ge. After Fa Ge took a photo with the runners in the front row, he went to the back row to be in the same frame with another group of runners, which seemed very intimate. (Click to watch the video)

It can be seen from the short video of the start that Fa Ge is wearing a hat, white clothes and black pants. Although he starts in the last row, he can hardly hide his star halo. He is very tall and conspicuous. Netizens found out that the superstar Fa Ge was also participating, and left messages praising Fa Ge for being “so stylish” and “If I had known that Fa Ge would participate, I would have participated.”

Another netizen who participated in the competition revealed that Fa Ge only showed up in a low-key manner before the start of the race. After everyone recognized Fa Ge, they all asked for a group photo. The 67-year-old Fa Ge has become a “human figure standing sign”. He also taught the people in the front row to squat down, and took selfies with everyone with his mobile phone. He is very friendly to the people. (Click to see photo 1) (Click to see photo 2)

According to Hong Kong media reports, the 67-year-old Fa Ge not only has good physical strength, but also has standard running movements, and he does not show any fatigue at all, and his condition is not inferior to that of young people. Fa Ge finally completed the 10km race in 56 minutes and 39 seconds, ranking 37th among the 41 runners in the men’s advanced group. This result surprised netizens.

Editor in charge: Ye Ziwei

