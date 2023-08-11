Chris Boltendahl’s Steelhammer – Reborn in Flames – Album Review

Chris Boltendahl’s Steelhammer – Reborn in Flames

Origin: Gladbeck / Germany

Release: 28.07.2023

Label: ROAR! Rock of Angels Records

Duration: 48:06

Genre: Power Metal

Photo Credit: Jens Howorka

What do musicians do when they have ideas in their heads that don’t really fit into the musical structure of their own main band? You start a project or a solo album. It’s probably the same with Frontmann Chris Boltendahl happens that Reborn In Flames together with the exOrden OganMore The guitarist Tobias Kersting has composed. For the driving rhythm fraction found themselves on the bass Lars Schneiderwhich is also from Orden OganMore comes like Patrick Klose von Iron Savior on drums.

The question why with a division of labor between Chris Boltendahl and Tobias Kersting the naming alone Chris Boltendahl’s Steelhammer falls back, is not ventilated. The whereabouts of the project remains just as open Hellryderwhich yes two years ago with The Devil Is A Gambler in a similar league as Reborn In Flames played, but from another team around Chris Boltendahl duration.

Perfect pressure followed by darkness

Every metaller will first ask themselves what the current Steelhammer von Grave Digger differs? Not much vocally due to the same frontman. But the opening triple from the groovy title track Reborn in Flamesthe rush of speed Fire Angelyou HERE and the pounding Beyond the Black Souls one charcoal sprays more steam than the last ones Grave Digger albums did.

Also look for yourself Grave Digger traditionally a certain consistent concept for their albums.

Chris Boltendahl’s Steelhammer are open to ideas and serve all facets lyrically from apocalyptic visions to Viking stories to the metallic declaration of loyalty.

From the first note it is noticeable that the album is simply very fat. Chris Boltendahl has the album at home in the Graveyard Studio mixed and mastered by myself. In this respect, his share in the success of Reborn in Flames but the bigger bite.

The rhythm section is driving and very dense on the opening tracks. Tobias Kersting effortlessly whipped up riffs for every song and completed them with solo work. After the first three high-speed songs, follow along Gods of Steel a first evil-sounding number in mid-tempo, which has a similar feeling Let the Evil Rise continues.

Vikings, iron Christians and an audible division

The album has a great start and does the genre Power Metal all credit. It is noticeable that from the fifth number Die for Your Sins shifting more and more towards Heavy Metal. numbers like Out of the Ruins and The Hammer That Kills are by no means bad, but can no longer hold a candle to the initial level. Also the quickly coming creed I Am Metal seems like a beaten must.

The clearly stronger use of choirs in the chorus, which gives the songs sing-along qualities, but takes away some of the power, also speaks for the musical change within the album. Clearly gaining ground Steelhammer at Iron Christ. The song riffs and pushes from every corner throughout Chris brings us closer to the story of the metallic resurrection in the form of an iron Jesus Christ.

The bed also burns

Then there is a bonus track. Everyone has their favorite songs and secret favorites from their youth and subsequent decades. Chris Boltendahl has been going for years Beds Are Burning von Midnight Oil out of my head. That’s why he gave the rock cult song a new metallic structure HERE can listen to.

However, the original is great and also the charismatic vocals of Midnight Oils frontman Peter Garrett can Chris Boltendahl not nearly reach. That’s why the bonus track will certainly remain a matter of the heart for Chrisbut also a weird cover at the end of a good album.

Conclusion

Chris Boltendahl’s Steelhammer starts off as a high-speed machine in the first part. Reborn in Flames shines with fat guitars, a driving rhythm machine and a strong production. Nevertheless, the album loses its shine in the second part and thus pulls the overall result down a bit. 7.5/10

Line Up

Chris Boltendahl – Life

Tobias Kersting – guitars

Lars Schneider – Bass

Patrick Klose – drums

Tracklist

01. Reborn in Flames

02. Fire Angel

03. Beyond the Black Souls

04. Gods of Steel

05. Die for Your Sins

06. Let the Evil Rise

07. Out of the Ruins

08. I Am Metal

09. The Hammer That Kills

10. Iron Christ

11. Beds Are Burning (Bonustrack – Midnight Oil Cover)

Links

Facebook Chris Boltendahl’s Steelhammer

Instagram Chris Boltendahl’s Steelhammer

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – HELLRYDER – The Devil Is A Gambler

Interview – Grave Digger, asked by Axel Ritt

EP Review – Tomb Of Giants – Legacy Of The Sword

Cool article? Discuss with us on Facebook!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

