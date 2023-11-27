Chris Claremont: “The supereroine mie”

‹

Seventy-three years for him, sixty for his X-Men. The screenwriter Chris Claremont (English but resident in the States for over fifty years) celebrated his birthday (he was born on 25 November 1950) in Milan and is the super guest of the Milan Games Week and Cartoomics from 24 to 26 November at Rho Fiera Milano .

The comic book writer responsible for the success of Marvel’s .

If the Marvel mutants were created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in 1963, the true guru of the Marvel mutant universe (born with superpowers, they develop them during adolescence, they do not acquire them due to accidents like the various Hulk or Spider -Man) is him.

For sixteen consecutive years (between 1975 and 1991) he was the writer of the series (and some spin-offs), almost single-handedly shaping the mutant universe (which became a sort of subsection of the Marvel Universe), making X-Men the Marvel’s best-selling book and mutants are a very important franchise, we wouldn’t have had the various X-Men films without him. He modeled or created now well-known characters such as Wolverine, Magneto, Storm, Rogue, Kitty Pryde.

Also very popular in Italy, there was a crowd of fans signing copies at the Panini stand (publisher of the Marvel series in Italy), there are journalists who among the first publications can boast a letter on the inbox page of an issue of the Italian edition of the X-Men.

Mr. Claremont, when did you realize the success of the X-Men?

‹‹When I started writing the series everyone in the field thought that the comics industry was dying, none of us (I certainly didn’t and I think all the Marvel staff too) could have ever even imagined what would happen with the series, what we had set in motion.

But almost from the beginning, from the letters we received, we realized that the series was popular. Around issue 100 (the new X-Men cycle had started from issue 94) the very positive sales figures arrived: At the time, able to cope with the monthly payments and therefore we became so only with the arrival of John Byrne, faster, on number 108. Since then we have always been growing (the Claremont-Byrne cycle, with the Canadian designer collaborating on the plots, that’s what really makes the series take off Ed.).

And she continues to write the characters even now.

‹‹Not specific series, I write miniseries connected to my past cycle, and I always have fun doing it››.

Over the years, why did you decide to develop Magneto from a stereotypical villain to a well-rounded character?

‹‹My approach towards Magneto (and towards all the characters) is to ask myself: what kind of person is he? Where does he come from, where does he go, why does he do the things he does?

In his case I decided who he was and how he became what he was (i.e. a survivor of the Nazi concentration camps, which had conditioned his existence).

I was never interested in seeing him as a banal supervillain, I wanted to get to know him as a person, discover the conflicts that tore him apart. To me, that’s what every writer should do with a character››.

And he also did it with the X-Girls (Storm, Rogue, Kitty Pryde, Jean Grey, to name a few), he was probably the first to develop captivating and credible female superheroes.

‹‹It seemed like the right thing to do. I used the same approach used towards the male characters, but in that case many had already been characterized by other writers (such as Stan Lee), but I realized that it was unfair that there were no female equivalents (such as charisma and popularity) of those masculine and so I tried to create or develop them. Also in other series like Miss Marvel and when this book closed I moved some female characters like Mystique, Destiny and Rogue to X-Men››..

An authentic masterpiece was the book drawn by Barry Windsor-Smith, ‹‹Vitamorte›› with Tempesta losing her powers.

‹‹I relied on people I knew in trying to tell the evolution of a character who finds himself facing an unexpected situation››.

A few years ago a special written by her and drawn by our Milo Manara was dedicated to the X-Girls.

‹‹It was wonderful working with him! I really hope to do it again››.

Are there any other characters you would like to write?

‹‹I have written all the Marvel characters with which I grew up and love (Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Doctor Strange), although I would like to mention at least one English science fiction comic series that has greatly influenced me, Dan Dare.

For years now, Marvel has only let me write about mutants, perhaps because I’ve created so many of them. But when you create a character you are also jealous of them and often don’t like how they are developed by other authors.

This is why for some years I have been working on X-Men stories set within my past cycle, so I don’t have to deal with what my colleagues have written.

For example, next year a Wolverine miniseries will be released to celebrate the character’s fiftieth anniversary, it is the sequel to one of my stories from 1990, ‹‹Knights of Madripoor››.

Was he involved in the X-Men films?

‹‹Very little, I would have preferred greater involvement. Some films for me were really good, others could have been better››.

His favorite story? Or the story cycle?

‹‹There are two possible answers. The first is that I consider my cycle from number 94 to number 279 of the ‘adventure according to some, a definition which however does not satisfy me, I prefer to consider it a period in the life of some human beings.

Another answer is the story I’m writing now.

But in reality it’s that for me it’s not up to the writer, it’s the reader who has to say what his favorite story is››..

