Chris Cuomo's Interview with Tourette Syndrome Influencer Baylen Dupree Sparks Controversy
Chris Cuomo's Interview with Tourette Syndrome Influencer Baylen Dupree Sparks Controversy

Chris Cuomo’s Interview with Tourette Syndrome Influencer Baylen Dupree Sparks Controversy

TikTok influencer Baylen Dupree, known for using her platform to raise awareness about Tourette syndrome, made headlines after her uncensored interview with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation. Throughout the conversation, the 21-year-old displayed a series of involuntary tics, including insults and gestures toward Cuomo, leaving the host struggling to maintain his composure.

During the interview, Dupree shared stories of online harassment and threats she has faced since rising to fame, prompting police intervention at her home. Despite the challenges she faces, Dupree expressed her desire to inspire others not to feel ashamed of uncontrollable tics and has created a community of support and awareness about Tourette syndrome.

Cuomo had initially admitted to thinking Dupree was faking her disorder for attention, but his perception changed as he got to know her. Despite some controversial moments during the interview, Cuomo praised Dupree’s bravery and welcomed the publicity the interview generated.

Tourette syndrome is a neurological condition that affects up to 1.4 million children and adults in the United States, according to the CDC. Dupree was officially diagnosed with the disease in 2018, and has since become an inspiration for many people dealing with the condition.

