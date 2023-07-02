Chris Evans Takes Social Media Hiatus for ‘A Summer of Less Screen Time’

##### Title: Marvel Actor Chris Evans Takes a Break from Social Media, Inspires Fans

Renowned Marvel actor Chris Evans has left many of his fans saddened after unexpectedly deleting his Instagram and Twitter profiles. However, before disappearing from the social media platforms, the beloved actor shared a heartfelt message, providing an explanation behind his decision. It turns out that Evans was inspired by British singer Taron Egerton, who had earlier announced his need for a break from the screen and social media. Egerton confessed to spending excessive time aimlessly scrolling on electronic devices and decided it was time to break the addictive cycle. Evans, resonating with Egerton’s message, decided to follow suit and take a break from Twitter and Instagram in order to enjoy a summer with less screen time.

Taron Egerton, a well-known British actor, recently took the initiative to retire from social media and dedicate more quality time to his family. He publicly stated that he had been wasting significant amounts of time scrolling through his devices, neglecting activities like reading books, watching movies, and spending time with loved ones. Recognizing the addictive nature of this behavior, Egerton made a conscious decision to break free from the digital world.

Egerton’s message resonated with Chris Evans, who took to Twitter to share the British actor’s message with his followers. Evans followed suit by explaining his own reason for the social media hiatus, expressing a desire for a summer with considerably less screen time. The Captain America actor bid his followers goodbye with affectionate words and promised to see them later, signing off with “lots of love.”

Subsequently, Chris Evans’ official Twitter and Instagram accounts ceased to exist, leaving fans surprised and disappointed. It appears that Egerton’s thoughtful message encouraged Evans to permanently “disappear” from the social media scene.

Chris Evans is not the first prominent personality to disconnect from social media. Others like Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez have also recognized the need to step back from the online world. In February, Selena Gomez made an announcement about her hiatus from social media, admitting that it had become a bit irrational for her at the age of 30. She declared her love for her fans and expressed her intention to take a break from everything after being involved in a controversy with Hailey Bieber, the wife of Justin Bieber.

Chris Evans’ decision to temporarily shut down his official Twitter and Instagram accounts has saddened fans, but it also serves as a reminder of the importance of balancing real-life experiences with the digital realm. Inspired by British actor Taron Egerton, Evans hopes to enjoy a summer of less screen time and reconnect with the world beyond social media. The trend of celebrities taking breaks from social media continues, highlighting the potential pitfalls of excessive digital consumption and their desire for a genuine connection with their loved ones and real-life experiences.

