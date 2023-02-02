Jul 31, 2020
Something a little different: this is the audio from a video on
the DeClue’s Views YouTube channel, which I am republishing here
because I want to give these men a wider audience.
Description:
In a
recent video,Taylor Marshall presented what he considers to be
errors in the documents of the Second Vatican Council. This video
by Richard DeClue and Chris Plance serves as a rebuttal. It starts
by highlighting general problems with Marshall’s approach and the
spiritual dangers it entails. It then goes through each of
Marshall’s “errors,” offering corrective interpretations in light
of the documents themselves and other magisterial texts.
Time
Stamps to Parts of this Video:
0:00:04
Opening
Prayer
0:00:55
Introduction to Chris Plance
0:02:28
Introduction to Richard DeClue
0:03:19
Brief
Description of Taylor Marshall’s Video
0:03:54
Chris
Plance on Why We Need to Respond to TM’s Video
0:10:55
Richard
DeClue on Why We Need to Respond to TM’s Video
0:13:43
Taylor’s
Opening Remarks about Dialogue with Traditionalists
0:15:13
Richard
and Chris on the Traditional Latin Mass and Traditional
Catholicism
0:18:18
The Need
to Avoid Strawmen and the Importance of Accurately Presenting
Material
0:23:30
The Charge
that the Council was “So Long Ago” and “We’re Still Debating
It”
0:28:19
The Issue
of Whether the Council is Binding If It Didn’t Proclaim New
Dogmas/Anathemas
0:41:30
The Church
Before and After Vatican II is the Same Church
0:42:40
The
Infamous Schillebeecx Quote and the Need to Avoid a “Soap Opera
Approach”
0:50:06
Lumen Gentium #8: Subsists In
1:00:29
Lumen
Gentium #14 On the Catholic Church as Necessary for
Salvation
1:02:19
Additional
Point about Subsists In (Lumen Gentium #8)
1:03:59
Lumen
Gentium #16: Do Muslims Worship God?
1:21:23
Lumen
Gentium #16-17: A Preparation for the Gospel and Deceit By the Evil
One
1:27:50
Nostra
Aetate: Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian
Religions
1:46:30
Human Dignity: Declaration on Religious Freedom
1:56:25
Unity Reintegration: Decree on Ecumenism vs. False Ecumenism
2:00:30
Sacrosanctum Council: Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy
2:03:57
Closing
Remarks
2:17:23
Closing
Prayer
To
Support Chris Plance, go to his Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/CatholicLA
To
Support Richard DeClue, go to his Donor Box page: https://donorbox.org/sapientia-nullif…
To read
Richard’s blog, click here: https://declubac.wixsite.com/sapienti…
For the
Documents of Vatican II, go to the Vatican Website:
http://www.vatican.va/archive/hist_co…
Edward
Feser’s Blog Post: http://edwardfeser.blogspot.com/2015/…
For
Massimo Introvigne’s Article on Ratzinger and Religious
Freedom: https://www.cesnur.org/2011/dan-mi.html