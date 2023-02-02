Something a little different: this is the audio from a video on

the DeClue’s Views YouTube channel, which I am republishing here

because I want to give these men a wider audience.

Description:

In a

recent video,Taylor Marshall presented what he considers to be

errors in the documents of the Second Vatican Council. This video

by Richard DeClue and Chris Plance serves as a rebuttal. It starts

by highlighting general problems with Marshall’s approach and the

spiritual dangers it entails. It then goes through each of

Marshall’s “errors,” offering corrective interpretations in light

of the documents themselves and other magisterial texts.

Time

Stamps to Parts of this Video:

0:00:04

Opening

Prayer

0:00:55

Introduction to Chris Plance

0:02:28

Introduction to Richard DeClue

0:03:19

Brief

Description of Taylor Marshall’s Video

0:03:54

Chris

Plance on Why We Need to Respond to TM’s Video

0:10:55

Richard

DeClue on Why We Need to Respond to TM’s Video

0:13:43

Taylor’s

Opening Remarks about Dialogue with Traditionalists

0:15:13

Richard

and Chris on the Traditional Latin Mass and Traditional

Catholicism

0:18:18

The Need

to Avoid Strawmen and the Importance of Accurately Presenting

Material

0:23:30

The Charge

that the Council was “So Long Ago” and “We’re Still Debating

It”

0:28:19

The Issue

of Whether the Council is Binding If It Didn’t Proclaim New

Dogmas/Anathemas

0:41:30

The Church

Before and After Vatican II is the Same Church

0:42:40

The

Infamous Schillebeecx Quote and the Need to Avoid a “Soap Opera

Approach”

0:50:06

Lumen Gentium #8: Subsists In

1:00:29

Lumen

Gentium #14 On the Catholic Church as Necessary for

Salvation

1:02:19

Additional

Point about Subsists In (Lumen Gentium #8)

1:03:59

Lumen

Gentium #16: Do Muslims Worship God?

1:21:23

Lumen

Gentium #16-17: A Preparation for the Gospel and Deceit By the Evil

One

1:27:50

Nostra

Aetate: Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian

Religions

1:46:30

Human Dignity: Declaration on Religious Freedom

1:56:25

Unity Reintegration: Decree on Ecumenism vs. False Ecumenism

2:00:30

Sacrosanctum Council: Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy

2:03:57

Closing

Remarks

2:17:23

Closing

Prayer

