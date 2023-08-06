Home » Chris Staples – Cloud Souvenirs
Entertainment

Chris Staples – Cloud Souvenirs

by admin
Chris Staples – Cloud Souvenirs

by Oliver on August 5, 2023 in Album

Indie pop in the endlessly gentle guise of soft folk and indietronica elegy: his fifth studio album Cloud Souvenirs Chris Staples came up with on a trip to Florida to his ailing mother.

Away from everyday touring in the band von Father John Misty Staples indulges in personal, melancholic reflections on solo paths, which, no matter how heavy their hearts may sometimes be, are light as a feather and airy, absolutely pleasant and tender – yes, they even create a non-binding triviality that, with a fleetingness that is never completely tangible, is a hair’s breadth from the Changing boundaries, all too easy to fall into oblivion.
Absolutely paradoxical and maybe because of that absolutely adequate for an album that conceptually more or less revolves around memories: “Memories are souvenirs we carry around with us. They remind us of where we came from, and who we are.“ says Staples, and on this basis he has written songs that often also raise hopes from these retrospectives in order to look optimistically to the future.

Staples does this from Nasty Habit away in the reduced sound with warm acoustic guitars, a gentle indietronica rhythm and subtle synth embellishments in front of carefully breathed vocals – aesthetically just as if Fences tinkered around a campfire with a composition by Gary Lightbody.
Elsewhere, the unexcited, hardly exciting, but absolutely beautiful numbers in intimate fragility sound like virtues connected by sleepy dozing soft focus Iron & Wine, Travis and Cigarettes After Sex (especially in the ambience, later thoughtfully appeared Looking Into Me), Meanwhile I Want to Get Lost the eclecticism gen Postal Service adopted.

See also  7 years of polishing! The box office of "Deep Sea" is not as good as expected. Director: There is pressure--fast technology--technology changes the future

Burnout Together stacks in strumming slow-mo, as if Rivers Cuomo was dreaming up pop not for stadiums but for solitude (before Do Whatever I Want as a catchy catchy tune and dances naively playfully out into the world) while Staples wonders “How can I be humble/ If I‘m Gonna Live Forever?“ – just to get in Dreams Come True to give the answer indirectly to vague wind instruments: “All my dreams come true/ But I only got a few.
Nothing stays forever. Not the ones you love, and not even the memory of them. That is the essence of Cloud Souvenirs.

Cloud Souvenirs by chris staples

Print article

You may also like

Harnessing the Power of the Stars: Today’s Horoscope...

Box Office and Word-of-Mouth Counterattacks: The Summer Films...

FROM ASHES TO NEW – Blackout

An Autumn For Crippled Children

Chick-fil-A Offers Free Breakfast to Puerto Rican Community...

Chengdu Biennale 2023: A Fusion of Art and...

week preview kw 32 – wienkonzert.com

Origami Angel – The Brightest Days

Bianca Belair Overcomes Adversity to Capture WWE Women’s...

Jake Paul Defeats Nate Diaz in Intense Boxing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy