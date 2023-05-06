Home » Christian Löffler Releases ‘Envy ft. Mogli’ | Niche Music
Entertainment

Christian Löffler Releases ‘Envy ft. Mogli’ | Niche Music

by admin
Christian Löffler Releases ‘Envy ft. Mogli’ | Niche Music

Germany-based producer Christian Löffler and singer-songwriter Mogli have released their collaboration single ‘Envy’ released on May 5th from Ki Records!

With Christian Löffler, who creates immersive dance music with organic deep house driving force and multi-layered synth ambient soundscapes, he broke through with his debut album Wanderer in 2017 and released the movie Ultimate in 2017. In Search of Happiness” was also well received. Co-written by Mogli. A good combination.

“For me, this song marks a point in my artistic life where I took a step back from everything and wanted to start over again.” – Christian Löffler

“Envy is about the moment you stop caring about the people you leave behind when you grow. It’s not worth it to dim your light,” – Mogli

For me, this song marks a point in my artistic life where I want to step back from everything and start over. – Christian Löffler
‘Envy’ is the moment when you don’t care who you leave behind when you grow up. Extinguishing your own light does you no good. – Mogli

Envy
Christian Löffler feat. Mogli
To

Posted on

See also  QUEEN STUDIOS INART New Batman Bruce Wayne 1/6 Movie Action Figure_Black_Works_Set

You may also like

“Hogwarts Legacy” and “Resident Evil RE:4”. I want...

Sky King Optical Company Sky King Sues Wang...

Vidal waits, but Larretism maintains its candidates

Russian mercenaries break with Moscow and leave the...

Capture the audience’s heart with life suspense The...

An 11-year-old boy died after choking on a...

Llamosas did not go to the formula, but...

Reminisce and Inheritance with Classic Repertoires_Guangming.com

Shock in Chubut over the death of a...

“How lucky I was to have him”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy