Christian Löffler Releases ‘Envy ft. Mogli’ | Niche Music

Germany-based producer Christian Löffler and singer-songwriter Mogli have released their collaboration single ‘Envy’ released on May 5th from Ki Records!

With Christian Löffler, who creates immersive dance music with organic deep house driving force and multi-layered synth ambient soundscapes, he broke through with his debut album Wanderer in 2017 and released the movie Ultimate in 2017. In Search of Happiness” was also well received. Co-written by Mogli. A good combination.

“For me, this song marks a point in my artistic life where I took a step back from everything and wanted to start over again.” – Christian Löffler “Envy is about the moment you stop caring about the people you leave behind when you grow. It’s not worth it to dim your light,” – Mogli

