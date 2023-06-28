CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Presents 2024 Spring/Summer Men’s Collection

June 23, Paris

Christian Louboutin held the brand 2024 spring and summer men’s series launch event and celebration party at Le Dernier Etage in Paris, starting a new fashion week tour. The modern and modern top floor terrace provides guests with a 360-degree view and enjoys the grand occasion and beautiful scenery of Paris. good view.

Bathed in the afterglow of the summer evening in Paris, the bustling city is smudged by the soft pink sunset. The event ceremony seems to invite guests to look back at the iconic 90s and the legendary era of basketball culture, paying tribute to the source of inspiration for the new sneakers ASTROLOUBI .

Christian Louboutin

In the main exhibition area, the design of the basketball court with red neon lights is matched with the ball frame and transparent display racks, displaying various new products and the first hat series in the history of the brand. The color matching and decorative elements are inspired by the popular culture of the 90s.

Christian Louboutin

As night falls, the party officially begins.

The DJ music station is located in the center of the venue, and music from Taylor James, Polo&Pan and Blue Hawaii brought unlimited imagination to the guests in a warm atmosphere. On the terrace, guests can enjoy the summer breeze and enjoy the romantic night view of Paris accompanied by music. The guests were immersed in the basketball fashion atmosphere created by Christian Louboutin. The uniquely designed and interesting basketballs and jerseys added strong nostalgia to the party and left an eternal memory of the 90s.

Christian Louboutin released the 2024 spring and summer series products, combining unique avant-garde design and brand classics, combined with the bright vitality of spring and summer, unveiling new sports shoes and urban shoes, and presenting the brand’s dedication to exquisite craftsmanship and infinite Creativity and relentless attention to detail.

Christian Louboutin

The brand new masterpiece ASTROLOUBI sneakers are eye-catching with colorful colors! Its bold aesthetic is inspired by ’90s basketball fashion, with inlays, a knit tongue and see-through side panels for a sporty-chic look. The lightweight construction of these sneakers molds to the contours of the foot for unrivaled flexibility and comfort. The details of the brand’s iconic elements are gathered on the shoe body, with classic rivet decoration, CL style logo, and classic red lining. The ingenious fusion highlights the unique style. Following this sneaker model, the brand will launch a new buckle mid-top style in January 2024.

Christian Louboutin

Along with the upsurge in the release of the new masterpiece ASTROLOUBI sneakers, Christian Louboutin launched the hat series for the first time, and integrated the brand’s iconic design concept into it. The BOBIVIZ nylon bucket hat adopts a lightweight and innovative design, with a relaxed and fashionable sports style appearance and the brand’s classic red grid lining, which presents a different kind of excitement.

Strolling in the bustling city, the URBINO series demonstrates a new urban attitude. The series is paired with a rubber sole, which is comfortable and light while retaining the classic style of the leather sole. The URBINO collection adopts a new shoe last, which is more suitable for wide feet, decorated with a grooved edge and a thick sole, showing a bold and confident attitude. The series includes Moccasin, Chelsea and other shoe types. The iconic sole was designed with softness, lightness and comfort in mind, which not only provides more grip, but also makes the Loubi red outer sole last forever.

A perfect addition to the CHAMBELISS collection, CHAMBELIMOC will undoubtedly be the ideal addition to the modern man’s evening wardrobe. Striking metal accents, generous pit carvings along the hem for a bold attitude, and ribbon trims add elegance to the shoe.

At the same time, two men’s high-heeled boots, ROSA ROCKS and ALLEO, will be launched this season, leading a new fashion experience with heights of 40mm and 70mm. ROSA ROCKS boots stand out with their flamboyant metal heels. The shoe body design and style name are inspired by a whiskey crystal glass, like a glass of whiskey with ice cubes, exuding a strong rock attitude and mysterious charm. The ALLEO boot is notable for its unique inset heel, narrow square toe and slender silhouette. The heel is made of the same material as the shoe body to further modify the shape of the shoe, achieving the perfect fusion of avant-garde and elegance. , demonstrating the brand’s unique craftsmanship.

The new series will be officially launched in Christian Louboutin’s global selection boutiques and online official website in late October 2023. Break the shackles with a new attitude and bring a new consumer experience, so stay tuned!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

