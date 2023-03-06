32nd March, Paris

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the birth of the red bottom and the debut of the 2023 autumn and winter ladies series, Christian Louboutin presented a unique dance performance curated by the famous choreographer Sadeck Berrabah at the Paris Comic Opera. The Paris Comic Opera is not only a theater and music venue with a long history in France, but also one of the six national theaters in France.

50 dancers wore custom-made black and white Astribotta boots and performed Tutting dance steps carefully conceived by the choreographer. The performance also incorporated novel Egyptian hand dance elements, using complex and consistent body and hand movements to form various geometric shapes , is eye-catching. Reflective materials are laid on the stage to create the illusion of light and shadow, enhance the dynamic effect, and make the brand’s classic red background shine, highlighting the brand’s iconic elements.

Many celebrities and entertainers were invited to have a joyous gathering, to have a feast together, and to encounter abundant inspiration. Brand founder and designer Christian Louboutin, Canadian singer Avril Ramona Lavigne, Korean singer Hyuna Kim, actors Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Paul Forman were all present.

As always, Christian Louboutin will unveil the women’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection at the unforgettable Loubi Show.

In this fiery extravaganza of Andalusian creativity, glamor and craftsmanship, Christian joins forces with his best friend, the acclaimed actress Rossy de Palma, to create this season’s limited FLAMENCABA collection. Sophisticated embroidery, ruffles and highly saturated colours… the FLAMENCABA capsule collection is inspired by the rich culture of Andalusia and the spiritual heritage of flamenco. The collection includes men’s and women’s shoes, leather goods and accessories that showcase craftsmanship, passion and pure friendship.

The elegant black and white ASTRIBOTTA knee-high boots and ankle boots, paired with the LOUBITWIST clutch, were originally designed for the dancers performing Loubi show III at the Opéra Comique in Paris. The pursuit of beauty is endless, and now this series is the focus of this season. Bright style. Among them, the eye-catching electric blue version is decorated with metal studs and handmade wave patterns, which is more romantic and avant-garde.

This season also launched a variety of crystal embellished styles, including MJ STRASS high heels, CASSANDRISSIMA ALTA platform sandals, CASSANDRIBOOTY short boots and so on. Thousands of sparkling crystals adorn each style of shoe, some silhouettes are embellished with clear crystal-encrusted inserts, adding to the unique style. With its distinctive angular silhouette, the CONDORA high-heeled shoes are eye-catching with iridescent crystals, which will also attract the hearts of those who love the simple aesthetics.

The LOUBILA handbag adorned with the iconic CARASPIKES chain debuted in spring-summer 2023 and is now available again in a new material. Classic and exquisite calfskin, exotic Amazonia snake-print embossed leather, modern and avant-garde shiny patent leather, etc., from mini satchel to shoulder bag and other styles, suitable for different occasions.

The Christian Louboutin Autumn/Winter 2023 collection will be available in boutiques around the world and on the official website from May 2023.