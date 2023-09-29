Christian Louboutin Unveils 2024 Spring and Summer Women’s Series: Exploring the Fusion of Human Beings and Technology

Christian Louboutin Presents High-Tech Performance for 2024 Spring/Summer Women’s Series

Paris, France – French luxury footwear brand Christian Louboutin showcased an original and innovative performance this season, exploring the fusion of human beings and technology. The brand integrated its iconic red into unique designs and advanced technological screens to unveil its 2024 spring and summer women’s series.

The Loubishow took place at the prestigious Grand Amphitheater of the Sorbonne University in Paris, a historical and cultural center. Renowned Belgian artist Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui served as the director and choreographer of the show, known for his collaborative work with famous performing artists such as Paris Opera Ballet, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé. This collaboration between Christian Louboutin and Cherkaoui aims to celebrate multiculturalism and create a dream-like fantasy experience.

German artist Tobias Gremmler was also invited to create visual concepts, bringing new sensory experiences to the show. Gremmler, known for his pioneering work in digital art and design, designed virtual character images that appeared on moving screens, highlighting the beauty of Christian Louboutin’s iconic red sole.

The performance was led by bionic pop artist Viktoria Modesta, known for her commitment to enhancing the human experience through technology. Modesta showcased “signature spiked rivet prosthetics” and custom shoes designed by Christian Louboutin’s studio, adorned with gradient crystals. Sixteen performing artists joined Modesta on stage, performing contemporary dances that interacted with the Aumovis mobile screen.

The show’s soundtrack featured live piano performances and a musical number by Cristal Baschet. Larbi and Christian Louboutin carefully selected “Arabic Love Poetry” to expand upon the designer’s Egyptian background and his pursuit of multicultural integration.

Following the show, guests were invited to a cocktail party hosted by Christian Louboutin in the Grand Salon. The 2024 spring and summer collection was displayed in red niches placed in chrome mirror boxes, creating a visually stunning and infinite illusion.

The collection itself showcased soft, colorful colors, delicate floral patterns, and sparkling crystal embellishments. The MISS JANE women’s leather shoes, SWEET JANE women’s ballet shoes, JANE MULE women’s leather shoes, and MOVIDA JANE women’s sandals all featured black crystal inlays for a visually impactful look.

The LOUBI54 handbag was also highlighted in the collection, available as a crossbody bag in new colors. It features the iconic tone-on-tone metal CL logo and adjustable leather straps. The GINKO GIRL and GINKO women’s high heels were inspired by Christian Louboutin’s love for flowers, adorned with simulated golden ginkgo leaves. The collection also showcased laser-cut flowers and hand-stitched crystal pendants in the LOUBI54 series and FLORA women’s sandals.

Christian Louboutin’s new series featured innovative designs such as CONDORA QUEEN PLUME women’s high heels decorated with feathers and tassels, ASTRID LACE STRASS women’s pumps and boots with architectural heel designs fully encrusted with crystals, and AQUA STRASS women’s mules and JELLY STRASS women’s high heels with bows, transparent uppers, and crystal embellishments.

The 2024 spring and summer women’s series by Christian Louboutin will be available for purchase worldwide in October.

