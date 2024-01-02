Christian Nodal and Cazzu: Balancing Parenthood and Stardom in 2023

2023 will be a year that Christian Nodal and Cazzu will never forget, as they debuted as parents with the arrival of their daughter, Inti, and they broke it in the musical field… Without a doubt, they are one of the spoiled couples in the entertainment world!

The singers continue to share on social networks the new life they now lead as parents, as they recently took an incredible trip through Europe with their baby and they also take her to travel with them to their musical commitments.

On this occasion, Nodal touched the networks with a beautiful photo carrying his daughter on his private plane. For her part, Cazzu revealed the tattoo she got on her neck of the name of her daughter, who is now just over three months old.

Fans of the rapper and the regional Mexican singer hope that this year they will be able to share photos of their baby without covering his face.

Christian Nodal and Cazzu usually travel with their daughter Inti to their concerts.

