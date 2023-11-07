Home » Christian Nodal and Cazzu’s Daughter Inti Revealed at Family Party
Christian Nodal and Cazzu Criticized for Covering Daughter’s Face

Last September, Christian Nodal and Cazzu announced the birth of their daughter, Inti, through their social media accounts. However, the couple faced criticism for covering the baby’s face on social media, as fans wanted to see the little girl. It has recently been revealed that Inti was born in a hospital in Argentina, the native country of Cazzu.

Shit, who is Nodal’s sister and a mother herself, also drew criticism for hiding her son’s face on social media. However, during their mother’s birthday celebration, she forgot to do so and shared the first photo of her son on social media.

Amely Nodal, Nodal’s sister, shared a photo of her son for the first time on social media and revealed that his name is Action. The baby was born in the first days of July and recently celebrated his two-month birthday. Both Inti and Action were present at their grandmother’s gangster-themed party.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting to get a glimpse of the two babies, and the latest updates from the Nodal family have finally given them a look at the adorable little ones.

