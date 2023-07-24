Christian Nodal’s Tattoo Removal and New Look: A Journey to Fatherhood

Title: Christian Nodal Clears Face Tattoos and Embraces Fatherhood

Mexican singer Christian Nodal has recently experienced significant changes in his life, ever since announcing that he would soon become a father with his girlfriend and fellow singer, Cazzu. Apart from focusing on his career, Nodal made the decision to remove the tattoos on his face, which had sparked controversy in the past.

In an interview, Nodal revealed that the main reason for getting rid of these tattoos was to ensure that his daughter would “know his face.” After starting the procedure a few months ago, the first results of the tattoo removal can already be seen.

The “Botella after bottle” singer surprised his fans by sharing photographs on his social media accounts, portraying the fading tattoos. Notably, the stars accompanying the word “love” above his left eyebrow and the triangles crossing his nose, which had garnered significant criticism, have begun to clear up.

In addition to the tattoo removal, Nodal showcased a new look, with longer hair and a visibly slimmer appearance. This transformation resulted in a wave of compliments from his followers, who claim that he looks better than ever.

Commenting on his new look, fans expressed their excitement, saying, “You are coming back, king. You are back,” “You look more handsome than ever,” and “Being a father is doing you very well,” among others.

Regarding the rumored birth of Cazzu and Nodal’s daughter, the speculations turned out to be false, according to Nodal’s office in Mexico. While it was initially believed that the baby could be born in August, it seems the couple will have to wait a little longer, with the anticipated arrival now scheduled for September.

In the meantime, Cazzu and Nodal have been enjoying and showcasing their happiness on social media. While Cazzu posed for Playboy Mexico magazine, Nodal prefers to share moments with the mother of his child. In one of his Instagram stories, he posted a sensual image with Cazzu, both holding her belly, while Nodal caresses her from behind, sporting a cowboy hat.

The couple’s fans eagerly await the birth of their baby, as they continue to celebrate the joyful stage of their relationship.

Read more: [Link to the full story]

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN | ON VIDEO

In a different news, a viral video emerged, showcasing what several celebrities might look like in their old age. The video has garnered mixed reactions from the public, with not everyone being impressed by how the aging effects were portrayed.

[NOTE: The article is ready to be published]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

