Christiano Ronaldo invests in German luxury watch platform Chrono24 – fashion, shopping, designers, trends

Christiano Ronaldo feeds his image as a lover of luxury. This time, however, he is not posing in front of his almost 600 million subscribers on Instagram or presenting one of his expensive luxury cars, but is surprising with a new headline. The world famous football star and watch collector is now investing in a Karlsruhe luxury watch platform.

German luxury watch platform welcomes Christiano Ronaldo

That Christiano Ronaldo likes to invest is nothing new. He has already decided on international hotels, fitness studios or even a hair transplant clinic. The luxury-loving star footballer has also already invested in his own fashion line and perfume series. This time he lives out his passion for luxury watches. The private collection of Ronaldo watches is valued at several million euros. Now he is causing a stir because he is investing in a German luxury watch platform from Karlsruhe. “Chrono24 – The World‘s Watch Market” has been a global online marketplace for luxury watches for 20 years, reaching more than nine million unique visitors per month with its wide range of products. From brand new, very luxurious to classic vintage watches, they offer everything a passionate watch wearer’s heart desires. Chrono24 CEO Tim Stracke says: “Nobody brings as much passion for luxury watches to the world stage as Cristiano”.

A significant sum

A recent Forbes Magazine report on the highest-paid athletes of 2023 reveals that Ronaldo generated $136 million in revenue last year alone, setting a new record for a soccer player. He was also ranked by SportsPro as the Best Selling Athlete of 2022. His Manchester United and al-Nassr deals, as well as various endorsement deals and massive social media reach have all contributed to this. How much he invests in Chrono24 is not known. However, CEO Tim Stracke describes them as “significant”. Nevertheless, as an investor, Christiano Ronaldo is not about the amount he puts into the luxury watch platform, but much more about his support and encouragement as the owner of countless premium watches. Stracke even mentions that he is aiming for further global expansions with Ronaldo as his partner. So far, the company has had offices in Berlin, New York, Miami and Tokyo in addition to its headquarters in Karlsruhe.

Cheers to Cristiano Ronaldo x Chrono24

Ronaldo himself describes himself as a “long-time watch collector and regular user of Chrono24” and expresses his enthusiasm about the new partnership. Chrono24 also seems to be more than proud of its newest investor. Tim Stracke and Christiano Ronaldo pose together in a photo and celebrate the collaboration. Ronaldo is wearing an eye-catching Franck Muller watch set with diamonds.

