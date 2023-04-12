Master Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong, published “Why Human Beings Are There”. Many Epoch Times readers were deeply touched after reading it. (The Epoch Times)

[The Epoch Times, April 11, 2023](Epoch Times reporters Terri Wu and Shi Ping reported) Debi Preston, a 59-year-old Florida resident, has done many jobs and experienced many twists and turns in her life. She has worked as a hospital representative and jewelry business, and now she is a property manager;

She considers herself a Christian, but she does not believe in “man-made religions”; she is an independent thinker. When she reads the Bible, she will ask, “Whose interpretation is this?”

After she read “Why Are There Human Beings” by Master Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong, she realized that this was not an “explanation”, but a “call” and “requirement” from high-level beings.

“Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance” is “the most important thing”

When asked what she gained from reading Master Li’s articles, Preston said she saw the principles of “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance”.

“My favorite and most important thing is ‘Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance’.” She said, “Especially seeing what happened today, what people have experienced is shocking.”

“You can see their anger and it’s because of the frustration because they’re focused on the things they have to do that are difficult for them, like buying groceries or getting gas, or dealing with the school system. I mean, they get so caught up in these things that they forget what really matters is the grace of God.”

Preston quoted a sentence in the article: “Because the human body can eliminate sin karma in suffering, and at the same time, in the face of irrationality, if it can stick to the truth of God and maintain kindness, it will improve life.” She said, from Master Li In the article, she saw the principles of “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance” of Falun Gong.

Preston understands that the words “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance” are not a slogan, but “a lifestyle that anyone can follow and practice” and “it is very beneficial to health.”

“The thought-provoking point in the article is: we are here for a higher level of life and to make it a reality. That is our purpose.” Preston said, she realized the truth of what Master Li said from her own life experience, ” Even when you’re going through very difficult times, you still have to stand up for what you believe in and be joyful. This article basically reinforces those thoughts of mine.”

Preston said that whether she was a multi-millionaire woman in the past or an office worker who is now struggling with rent, “I am still exactly the same person” because she is still kind.

“We have at least two things: faith and integrity, which no one can take away,” Preston said. Everything that happens in this world, we have to keep our faith. Because, all purpose is to go to heaven.”

So, “I think it’s important to do what’s right by God’s standards. Keep your integrity and your faith and keep working on your way to heaven, which is really all we have.”

Call from Higher Beings

Preston is a devout believer in God, but she wants to take a “direct path”.

“I’m a Christian but don’t think manufactured religion is what I really want, I don’t think I need a broker for my prayers, I’m going to take a direct path, so I don’t say it, I pray.”

God is forgiving and merciful, Preston said, not “their interpretation” the church tells you. “As soon as I started reading the Bible, I thought, ‘Whose interpretation is this?’ They’re all telling you don’t do this, don’t do that, and God will do this and that for you.”

Preston said that Master Li’s article gave her the feeling that it was not an “explanation”, but a direct call from a high-level being.

“I think it’s clear, almost a call from a higher being, and he can see that higher being, and he can put that call into practice and help open people’s minds.”

“I think this article will wake up a lot of people; this article should be a wake-up call to really look at why we’re here and what we can give to the universe rather than take from it,” she said.

Preston finally expressed his gratitude to The Epoch Times.

“The Epoch Times is amazing. I can’t express in words how grateful I am for everything they’ve done,” she said.

