Hong Kong actress Rosamund Kwan has both beauty and wealth. She is about to auction her personal collection of jewelry, and on October 5th, she will expose a video specially shot for this event on her personal IG.

Rosamund Kwan, who was once known as “the first beauty in Hong Kong”, officially celebrated her 60th birthday last month, but she has maintained a fairly good state of demeanor and appearance after paying attention to maintenance.

Guan Zhilin successfully moved from the entertainment industry to shopping malls. In addition to investing in real estate and creating her own brands, she also collected a lot of treasures. Recently, she will auction her personal jewelry, and the proceeds will be donated to charitable organizations.

In the exposed video, Rosamund Kwan showed Cartier’s diamond bracelet, Bvlgari’s diamond bracelet, Boghossian’s ruby ​​ring, etc. Hong Kong media estimated that these jewels were worth about 100 million Hong Kong dollars, and only Some of Guan Zhilin’s collections.

Rosamund Kwan revealed that she had bought a lot of jewelry at Christie’s in the past, and she trusted Christie’s taste very much, so it was natural to choose Christie’s for this auction.

