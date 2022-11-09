Reprinted from: Sewer Boy

Original title: Christmas Queen Jennifer Lopez is back!

Today, Hollywood superstar Jennifer Lopez (Jennifer Lopez) appeared on the cover of the December issue of the US version of “VOGUE” magazine. She wore a red dress from the Italian luxury brand Valentino VALENTINO, showing a generous and dignified beauty, red clothing and green The scene echoes the upcoming Christmas season in December.

The reason why the US version of “VOGUE” chose December to have Jennifer Lopez on the cover is because Jennifer Lopez is a veritable Christmas queen, and she is a very suitable cover girl during this festive period.

Why is Jennifer Lopez the Queen of Christmas? Because every Christmas is a small peak season for romantic comedy movies, whether it is broadcast on TV or streaming media platforms, love movies at the beginning of the new century will receive a lot of attention. Many families gather together to turn off the loud music and watch Watch a classic movie and enjoy your vacation.

And Jennifer Lopez shot a series of Hollywood commercial blockbusters at the beginning of the new century. At the peak, she became the first Hispanic actress in history to be paid more than 10 million US dollars. Her movies are suitable for all ages and are most suitable for family reunion. Watch the day together.

At this time of the year, Jennifer Lopez’s attention will skyrocket and become the mascot of the Christmas season. She also often appears in the Christmas programs of American TV stations, singing and dancing on Christmas holidays, watching Jennifer Lopez’s movies and singing and dancing performances all over the country. American tradition.

In this year’s Christmas 2022, the American version of “VOGUE” will invite Jennifer Lopez to record a special holiday video to celebrate the special Christmas holiday with everyone.

Fashion brand COACH will also release a festive collection with Jennifer Lopez.

This Christmas, Jennifer Lopez’s peak season is here again.