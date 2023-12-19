Home » Christmas stress? Five book tips for under the Christmas tree
Christmas stress? Five book tips for under the Christmas tree

Need a present for under the Christmas tree? You will undoubtedly score with one of the following books.

The curse of Aida

Wim Belaen

Fourth thriller by Flemish writer and musician Wim Belaen, which is not coincidentally set in the world of opera and classical music. Main character Lukas Lang, conductor, tries to unmask a brutal murderer.

Houtekiet, 352 pages, 22.99 euros

I promise I’ll live to be a hundred

Peter R. de Vries, Royce de Vries

Dutch crime reporter Peter R. De Vries kept a logbook about his investigation into the mafia in the last year and a half of his life. His son Royce interweaves those logbook fragments with a son’s memories of his father.

Arbeiderspers, 608 pages, 27.99 euros

Listen

Sacha Bronwasser

Young Marie moves to Paris to work as an au pair, but also to cope with a trauma. The characters and events are arranged like chess pieces on a board. Only gradually does everything become clear. Enigmatic and inspiring.

Ambo/Anthos, 256 pages, 22.99 euros

Rabbit & tree

Balint Szako

Rabbit is fleeing from a dangerous wolf and finds cover under a lone tree. An extraordinary picture book without words about a wonderful search for friendship, imagination and community. Beautifully drawn!

The Unicorn, 184 pages, 27.50 euros

Nomen is omen

Bart Funnekotter

John the Jaw, Wladislaus Spillebeen or Louis the Twister. In his widely read column on the Back page of NRC, editor Bart Funnekotter investigates how rulers got their nicknames. This history journey through remarkable figures has now also been collected as a book.

Prometheus, 168 pages, 18.99 euros

