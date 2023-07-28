Christoph Sakwerda’s debut EP: bid on a stuffed animal and microphone | News

Some people work their whole life in vain towards the hoped-for success and then there’s Christoph Sakwerda.

He’s only just appeared on the scene, and he already has countless fans who are feverishly awaiting the release of his forthcoming debut EP “Invincible” with him on social media. And indeed – it doesn’t take 5 seconds to hear that there is that certain something in his voice that gives every song – regardless of whether it’s a summery upbeat or a slow ballad – an extreme potential for goosebumps.

Christoph Sakwerda has already treated his followers to little teasers from the EP via Instagram in advance, thereby increasing the anticipation of ecstatic comments immeasurably.

Four of the seven EP songs have already been released and are collecting hundreds of thousands of plays on Spotify and Co.

Feel-Good-Song à la Pharrell Williams’ „Happy“

The three new titles also include the catchy track “Sollen Wir”: An infectious feel-good song that, with its five throbbing bass notes, is reminiscent of the Pharrell Williams’ anthem “Happy” right at the start.

Similarly carefree, Christoph Sakwerda lists adventurous suggestions somewhere between everyday life, youthful madness and the urge of a young adult to finally break out to gradually building up synths. These are stanzas that carry you away, make you want to travel and create a tingling feeling in your stomach that reminds you of falling in love for the first time.

About Christoph Sakwerda

For Christoph Sakwerda, the path leading to his debut EP is a very steady, organic one.

In 1999 he was born in Dessau. Although he was already playing the violin at the age of 5 and thanks to a flash of inspiration from his mother later even at the renowned Anhaltisches Theater in “Die Zauberflöte”, he was only really enthusiastic about music at the age of 17, when he was in the studio for the first time.

The debut EP “Invincible” has just been released

Photo: PR

The first appearances follow, and in 2022 he releases his debut single and the story really picks up speed.

He supports German rapper Montez on his “HERZINFUCKED” tour, makes his first TV appearances and announces a headliner tour. In addition, there is a sold-out EP release show and an ever-growing fan base.

Like his life, “Invincible – the EP” runs in different sections, with a tonal spectrum that ranges from carefree and happy to deeply moving and also picks up everything in between.

Whereby even in the individual songs there is no strict separation of these different worlds. The different moods and sounds like to meet within one track.

In addition to “Sollen Wir”, the two brand new songs “Immer Noch Hier” and “Still” complement the complete work.

“The EP is a whole lot more personal than the previous songs,” the singer concludes. “At the same time, I would like to show other facets of myself, both lyrically and musically.”

Further information: www.instagram.com/_christophsakwerda/

