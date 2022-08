ACNE STUDIO

Christopher Smith first collaborated with Acne Studios in 2021, reinterpreting the theme of 15 issues of Acne Paper published between 2007 and 2014, and through the “Acne Paper” deluxe edition book and “Acne Paper” exhibition, with the brand Together they review the far-reaching influence of the magazine.

Christopher Smith’s Fall/Winter 2022 menswear campaign will be released globally in the near future.