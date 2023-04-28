Christopher Tolkien, William Byrd, A Hidden Life, poetry-painting collaboration

Apr 28, 2023
This episode features highlight clips from episodes 50, 58, 60,
and 66 of the Catholic Culture Podcast.
50: A Catholic Composer in Queen Elizabeth’s
Court, Pt. II – Kerry McCarthy https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-50a-catholic-composer-in-queen-elizabeths-court-pt-iikerry-mccarthy/
58: A Hidden Life Film Review w/ James
Majewski https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-58-hidden-life-film-review-w-james-majewski/
60: Princeton Hosts Event Dedicated to St.
Cecilia https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-60-princeton-funds-catholic/
66: Christopher Tolkien, 1924-2020 – John
Garth https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-66-christopher-tolkien-1924-2020-john-garth/
