Chronicles of private life – and family justice

After years of taking care of her daughter without help from her ex-husband – who didn’t even pay the alimony on time – doctor Maria Paula despairs at the teenager’s sudden whim: she now wants to live with her father.

The dispute over Luísa’s custody will end up in court, and the judge recognizes that, despite past faults, the father still has the right to get closer to his daughter.

Maria Paula considers herself wronged. She cries during the hearing. The judge understands that feeling. In the eyes of the afflicted mother, the experience and authority of a senior Judiciary agent are nothing compared to her relationship with her daughter. For Maria Paula, the judge was just “a stranger who was seeing her for the first time”.

This judge, an unnamed character, narrates most of the chronicles collected in Life is not fair (Intrinsic, 224 pages), by Judge Andréa Pachá. She always carries the awareness that she is a stranger to the people who recount their most intimate dramas in court hearings. But she is a stranger to whom the state has invested the authority to decide on sensitive issues such as child custody and property division in divorce.

The book thus exposes the position of power and precariousness occupied by family court judges. The judge who stars in the book seeks to exercise the power that the State has conferred on her with impartiality and sensitivity. But she knows that her decisions, however balanced they may be, do not mend the resentments of a couple that separates.

Originally released in 2012, Life is not fair had some of his stories adapted for television, in the series Justice Secrets, shown on Fantástico. The book recently returned to bookstores with the addition of unpublished texts, in an edition that marks its tenth anniversary.

In the new chronicles, Andréa Pachá turns to the impact that the pandemic had on family relationships and, consequently, on Family Courts. It is the case of If I could this love every daythe breaking latest news that opens the book – the beautiful and melancholy story of two elderly women who built a love life together but made the mistake of not making their marriage official.

The reader must resist the temptation to identify the judge-narrator with the author of Life is not fair. It is obvious that Andréa Pachá drew on her almost 20 years of experience at the head of Family Courts to compose her stories. But she herself warns that all characters are fictional. This includes both the picturesque Zé Pernambuco, the bigamist whose estate is disputed by two widows, and the sensible judge who judges this and other difficult cases.

The judge, however, has a different status from the other characters: it is through her that Andréa Pachá includes her own considerations about divorce, relationships, moral and behavioral changes. As is characteristic of the breaking latest news, the cases narrated in the book – however interesting they may be in themselves – are at the service of reflection.

The book follows the changes that Brazilian legislation on family has been going through since redemocratization. It serves as a reminder that some consolidated rights are quite recent.

Em But I love that man…, the judge-narrator recounts a case of domestic violence she dealt with before the Maria da Penha Law. The reader may have the impression that the text takes us back to the Dark Ages, but the law that protects women from cowardly men was only sanctioned in 2006.

There are no illusions here, however, about the reach of new laws. They are instruments of change, but they are not enough to produce it. But I love that man… it doesn’t have a happy ending, and it’s unlikely that the Maria da Penha Law would have changed that. Other chronicles, such as the devastating The burial of the son of Oedipusdeal with the feeling of impotence that haunts the judge when she is faced with Brazilian social dramas.



Andréa Pachá also examines the social transformations that take place outside the limits of the courts, at a speed that the law does not reach. Families include new models, such as homoaffective couples and multiparental configurations, in which the child lives with more than one father or mother figure. Social networks modify and multiply the possibilities for relationships (and conflicts): Molhadinha25 narrates the story of a woman in her sixties who assumes an erotic character in an online forum, which leads her husband to demand a divorce.

The chronicles cover some cases that can be considered exotic, but in general they present stories that invite immediate identification – if the reader has not already gone through similar situations, he certainly knows someone who has. Andréa Pachá’s narrative is safe and engaging. In her reflections, however, the prose sometimes borders on kitsch appeal, insisting on artfully literary imagery (“the costumes of physical violence hurt the body and annihilated the soul,” we read in a text about yet another case of domestic violence).

Stylistic slips aside, Life is not fair offers a luminous but sober perspective on justice. We found a judge who, faced with a divorced couple who took their dispute to the Family Court over the school where their daughter should study, dismissed the case, as it is not up to Justice to decide private issues.

The judiciary exists to arbitrate certain disputes. He can’t always – and shouldn’t always – solve them.

Jeronimo Teixeira