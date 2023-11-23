Chyno Miranda: Thanksgiving Day Thanks and Possible Secret Wedding

Venezuelan singer Chyno Miranda fuels speculation about secret wedding and honeymoon trip

At the end of October, rumors began to circulate suggesting that Venezuelan singer Chyno Miranda may have secretly tied the knot with his girlfriend Astrid Falcón. The couple, who have been in a relationship for about two years, were reportedly attending prenuptial courses to educate themselves in a Christian way about responsible motherhood and fatherhood.

While there were no further updates on this matter, Miranda recently took to Instagram on November 23 to express his gratitude on Thanksgiving Day. In a heartfelt post, he thanked his loved ones, especially his girlfriend Astrid and his son with Natasha Araos, Lucca, for their love and support.

The post also included an image that caught the attention of many, as it appeared to show Miranda and Falcón wearing rings, with one being silver and the other gold. This led to speculation that the couple may have secretly gotten married.

It is worth noting that Miranda’s mother, Alcira Pérez Ochoa, has reportedly expressed her disapproval of her son’s relationship with Falcón, accusing her of being the reason why Chyno consumed narcotics. This could be why the wedding, if it did occur, was held intimately and without much fanfare.

The post, however, also drew criticism from some internet users, as Miranda did not mention his mother in the message. Nonetheless, the singer concluded by emphasizing the importance of love, friendship, and music in uniting people in the spirit of gratitude.

Furthermore, recent social media posts by Miranda suggest that the couple may be enjoying a honeymoon trip, as the singer has been sharing photos from a resort in Punta Cana. This trip is believed to have been in celebration of Miranda’s 39th birthday, which he spent at the Hard Rock Cafe in the Dominican Republic, followed by a special evening at the restaurant Montserrat Manor.

As fans continue to speculate about the possible wedding and honeymoon, Miranda seems to be relishing the love and joy in his life, as evidenced by his emotional Thanksgiving Day post.

